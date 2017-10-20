The Essential Phone sort of came out of the woodwork and while it hasn’t made a huge splash with mainstream users just yet, it’s still a pretty interesting device. We got our first hint that something was coming way back in March when Android founder Andy Rubin teased a new phone on his Twitter account. And boy, did the internet go crazy. Not only was it taking the bezel-less design to a new level, but it looked cool as hell, too. Things were decidedly less fun from that point forward since Essential has faced criticism for leaking customer info, missing deadlines, and allegedly stealing connector technology.

But, despite all the chatter, the Essential Phone turned out to be pretty good. The software is a bit spartan and the camera has caught some flack, but it’s a great stock Android option with unbelievable build quality. We called the ceramic body solid, unique, and easy to handle. The specs are among the best on the market, too. It has 128 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 running the show.

Some have complained that the price is a bit high. The phone normally comes in at $699, which is a pretty penny. Sure, it’s less than competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG V30, and Apple iPhone X, but it can still be hard to shell out that kind of cash. Luckily, we’ve got a deal for you. Best Buy is currently selling the phone for just $599. That $100 savings positions the Essential Phone just above phones like the LG G6 and OnePlus 5. If you’ve been looking for a great time to pick one up, this is probably your best bet until the holidays. Hit the button below to order yours.