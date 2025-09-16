Epson’s new Lifestudio projectors put Google TV and Bose sound in one package

Epson

Models range from the portable Pop ($679.99) to the Lifestudio Grand UST ($2,499.99) with 120-inch 4K PRO-UHD HDR10 projection.

All projectors are available now with a two-year warranty, and accessories like stands and a karaoke mic are available to add on.

Epson’s new Lifestudio line of portable projectors makes a compelling pitch. The series blends Epson’s latest 3LCD projection tech with sound co-engineered by Bose and built-in Google TV, so you can stream your favorite shows or host a movie night without juggling extra gear. All models also come with Epson’s EpiqSense 2.0 auto-setup, which snaps focus, color, and alignment into place in seconds for seamless setup.

The lineup splits into two camps: convenience-focused lifestyle options and cinema-grade builds. The models range from the portable but powerful Pop projector ($679.99) to the Lifestudio Grand Ultra Short Throw ($2,499.99). Under the hood of each one, Epson’s new 3-chip 3LCD Triple Core Engine works to deliver brighter, more vivid color than single-chip rivals, and without the distracting rainbow effect.

Another major differentiator is the new audio. Each Lifestudio projector features a custom Bose system with four modes (Cinema, Dialogue, Music, Standard) to deliver room-filling sound. The models are the first Epson projectors to feature Bose sound systems built in, offering a convenient all-in-one viewing experience.

Additionally, the devices feature built-in Google TV so users can easily stream, cast, and control content from their smartphones straight out of the box. By baking in Bose sound, Google TV, and auto-setup tech, Epson trims the friction that can sometimes come with setting up a projector. The Pop and Flex models cover casual, portable use, while the Grand turns any living room into a proper theater.

The full lineup is as follows: Lifestudio Pop ($679.99): The entry-level model features Full HD, 700 lumens, and a lightweight, portable build for casual streaming.

The entry-level model features Full HD, 700 lumens, and a lightweight, portable build for casual streaming. Lifestudio Pop Plus ($799.99): The Pop Plus steps up to 4K PRO-UHD (via pixel-shifting) with smoother gaming thanks to Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

The Pop Plus steps up to 4K PRO-UHD (via pixel-shifting) with smoother gaming thanks to Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Lifestudio Flex ($849.99): The Flex features Full HD, a tiltable stand, and built-in ambient lighting.

The Flex features Full HD, a tiltable stand, and built-in ambient lighting. Lifestudio Flex Plus ($999.99): The Plus model offers 4K PRO-UHD, 1,000 lumens for brighter environments, and ALLM for gaming.

The Plus model offers 4K PRO-UHD, 1,000 lumens for brighter environments, and ALLM for gaming. Lifestudio Grand ($2,499.99): The showstopper, this ultra-short throw model can splash a 120-inch 4K PRO-UHD HDR10 image from close range. With 3,600 lumens of both white and color brightness, it’s bright enough to hold its own day or night.

The entire Lifestudio lineup is available now on Epson.com and through select retailers, with prices starting at $679.99 for the Pop model and topping out at $2,499.99 for the Grand. Each projector comes backed by a two-year limited warranty with full unit replacement and free lifetime technical phone support. The company is also rolling out accessories to enhance the experience, including a stand extension for finding the right height and a dedicated microphone for karaoke nights.

