Epson’s Bose-backed Google TV projectors hit their best prices yet

TL;DR Epson’s Lifestudio projectors are up to $500 off for Black Friday, marking unusually steep discounts for a lineup this new.

The series features built-in Google TV and Sound by Bose, delivering smart streaming and significantly improved audio.

Deals cover everything from the compact Flex and Pop models to the Lifestudio Grand, for a mix of price points and features.

For anyone who’s been burned by the anemic speakers on most portable projectors, Epson is rolling into Black Friday with a batch of genuinely compelling discounts on the first smart streaming projectors in the world to feature Sound by Bose. All Lifestudio models also run Google TV, giving users a full suite of streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and more, right out of the box. Even at full price, the Lifestudio series is worth a second look, but this week’s savings make it even easier to justify adding one to your cart.

The Lifestudio Flex Plus sees one of the strongest markdowns, dropping to $849.99 from $999.99. It’s the most feature-rich of the smaller models, offering 4K PRO-UHD, 1,000 lumens for brighter environments, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for gaming. You still get the same streamlined setup and Bose-tuned audio as the rest of the family, but with a little extra polish that makes it feel more premium.

If you don’t need all the bells and whistles, the regular Lifestudio Flex slides in at $779.99, down from $849.99, making it a tempting grab-and-go option for movie nights or entertaining upcoming holiday visitors. The base model Flex delivers Full HD, a tiltable stand, and built-in ambient lighting, all in a portable package.

At a slightly lower price point, Epson’s compact Pop models also get a trim. The Lifestudio Pop Plus is now $749.99, down from $799.99, while the standard Lifestudio Pop dips from $679.99 to $629.99. Like the Flex Plus, the Plus model upgrades the Pop line with 4K PRO-UHD and ALLM for gaming. Both Pop models are lightweight, easy to position, and surprisingly capable for their size.





If you’re after something more substantial, the Lifestudio Grand is the cream of the crop. This ultra-short-throw model can project a 120-inch 4K PRO-UHD HDR10 image from close range, with 3,600 lumens of both white and color brightness. It’s also the model offering the steepest discount, landing at $2,199.99 instead of $2,699.99.

These deals are live for Black Friday week, and given how new the lineup is, it’s rare to see prices drop this far this fast. If you want to upgrade your home entertainment setup before the parade of holiday guests descends, this might be the moment.

