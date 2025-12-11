Epic is letting you grab this critically acclaimed roguelite for free

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR A new free game is available today on the Epic Game Store.

Users can now download the popular roguelite, Metroidvania-inspired title Dead Cells.

This freebie is available globally on Android and PC, and for iOS users in the EU.

If you’re into gaming and don’t want to spend a lot of money, you may want to have the Epic Games Store installed on your device. Epic offers free games every Thursday on Android and PC. iOS users can get in on the deal too, but only if they’re in a country that’s part of the European Union. As today is Thursday, a new freebie is available, and it’s one you probably don’t want to miss out on.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The Epic Game Store’s free games can be hit or miss from week to week, depending on your interests. However, the free game for this week should be much more of a hit than a miss for most people. If you open the app today, you’ll be able to download a copy of the popular roguelite, Metroidvania-inspired game Dead Cells.

If you’re unfamiliar with Dead Cells, the title comes from French developer Motion Twin, who recently launched a new game in early access called Windblown. Dead Cells was initially released in 2018 and is a 2D action platformer that offers souls-like combat with Metroid-like exploration. The game has won several awards, including Best Action Game by The Game Awards and Best Indie Game by the Golden Joystick Awards.

If you don’t have the Epic Games Store on your Android phone, but want to install it, you’ll need to go to Epic’s install page. From there, all you need to do is follow the instructions on that screen.

Follow