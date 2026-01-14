Don't keep buying batteries! Get this Energizer Recharge Pro bundle instead

It’s an argument I’ve been preaching for years: traditional batteries should be phased out, and all tech should be rechargeable. However, we still have to deal with regular batteries. Nevertheless, you can make things a bit less annoying by getting a nice set of Energizer Recharge Pro with 4 Rechargeable Batteries, which are currently on sale for just $13.98. Buy the Energizer Recharge Pro with 4 Rechargeable Batteries for $13.98 ($16 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The 53% discount is labeled as a “limited time deal”, so we’re not sure how long the offer will last.

Gadgets like remote controls, clocks, smoke alarms, and other accessories still use traditional batteries, so we can’t really discard them from our lives. I also find it annoying to keep buying disposable ones. The next best thing is to get some rechargeable batteries.

The Energizer Recharge Pro bundle is quite nice, offering both the charger and four AA batteries. The bundle only includes AA batteries, but the charger supports AAA batteries, which you can buy separately.

By the way, the charger is quite nice. It can recharge four batteries in about three hours, and you’ll know when they’re ready thanks to the LED lights. These indicate the charging status, but if you don’t feel like looking, the unit also provides audio notifications.

There’s no need to worry about overcharging, as the charger will automatically turn off once it’s finished recharging. This optimizes battery longevity, not to mention it’s safer.

Make sure to sign up for this deal before it goes away! It’s among the best prices we’ve seen on this bundle.

