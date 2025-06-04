Save $59 on the Ember Tumbler and keep your coffee hot anywhere!

We often feature the Ember Mug 2 in our deals, but there is one major downside to that model. It isn’t really made to be taken with you out and about. The Ember Tumbler is the best solution if you want to take your hot drinks out of the home or office. The thing is, I am not happy about paying $179 for it. That said, it’s on sale, and you can currently get it for $119.99! Buy the Ember Tumbler for $119.99 ($59.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s only available in Slate Black.

If you want to take your coffee on the go, Ember has two options. The Ember Tumbler is the biggest, though, making it the most convenient option for coffee and tea lovers. It can hold 16 ounces, and the top can be sealed. The unit comes with two lids, one of which includes a handle, and the other one has a sipping slider.

If you don’t know about Ember mugs, these are smart mugs. They can keep your drink hot, at the perfect temperature, which you can pick in the official app. In the case of the Ember Tumbler, this temperature can range between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

It has an internal battery, which can last three hours on a full charge. This makes it an excellent option for commutes, picnics, and more. Especially if you can have a charging base at home, another at the office, or wherever you know you can recharge.

It’s a pretty nice tumbler, and it has an IPX7 rating, so you can safely wash it. In fact, you can submerge it as deep as one meter!

I love how smart these things are. For starters, you can control the temperature, LED light, and more with the app. It can also sense when you are using it or pour liquid on it, and turn on by itself. The unit will remember your previously set temperature and default to it. Additionally, it will know when there are no liquids in it or you haven’t used it in two hours and turn itself off. It’s a seamless experience!

I have the Ember Mug 2 14oz and absolutely love it. This one is bigger and much more portable, so it’s even better! Though a bit pricier than one would usually pay for a mug or thermos, any coffee or tea lover will deem every penny worth it. Especially if discounted, such as today. At $119.99, it is only slightly pricier than the regular Ember Mug 2, so it’s a worthy upgrade.