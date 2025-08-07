Save $50 on the Ember Smart Mug 2, my favorite tech gadget

I am literally sipping some amazing coffee out of my Ember Smart Mug 2 as I write this deals article. It quickly became my favorite tech gadget, and I paid much more than you will if you take advantage of today’s deal. The Ember Mug 2 10oz is $50 off right now! Buy the Ember Smart Mug 2 10oz for just $79.99 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The only caveat is that the discount only applies to the Black color version. All other variants cost more. Also, keep in mind this offer is for the 10oz version.

I buy very few things, and like to keep things simple. The truth is, even at $79.99, this is pricey for a mug. I value my coffee and tea times, though, so it quickly became my favorite tech gadget. I can no longer go back to regular mugs, and feel like every penny I spent on this is totally worth it. And I actually paid $109.99 for it, so you’re getting a much better deal.

The mug keeps your drink at the right temperature at all times. You can set your preferred temperature using the official app, and the mug will keep your drink at that level indefinitely. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth. The product literally only has one job, but it does it amazingly well!

You can set the temperature anywhere between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit. After a bunch of testing, I found that my favorite temperature is 138 degrees. You can experiment, but the app also has some default presets you can use if you’re not sure.

Yes, I know many of you will argue that there are plenty of other electric heating mugs out there that do the same for much less money. Well, there are a few things that make this one special. For starters, we already mentioned the app support. Additionally, the Ember Smart Mug 2 comes with an internal battery that can make it last for about 1.5 hours off the charging dock. Most other cheaper heating mugs only heat while docked.

I also love that the Ember Smart Mug 2 knows when you pour liquid into it and automatically starts heating the liquid within to your last set temperature. It also knows when it is empty and turns itself off. Pretty awesome, right?

The mug has an LED light you can customize, and it will give you the current status at a glance. It will let you know when it is charging, when it is heating, and when the drink has reached your desired temperature.

You won’t need to worry about washing it, as it has an IPX7 rating. It’s water-resistant and perfectly safe to wash. Just make sure you dry the connections in the bottom before you dock it again.

I absolutely love the Ember Smart Mug 2. I would love it even more if it cost me $79.99! Take advantage of this deal while you can.

