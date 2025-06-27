Ember Mug 2 smart mug plummets to new record-low price!

The Ember Mug 2 is one of my most prized possessions. It keeps my coffee at the perfect temperature all the way to the last sip. If you’re a coffee or tea lover, you’ll know how annoying a lukewarm (or cold) sip can be. If you want that feeling to be a thing of the past, right now is the best time to get an Ember Mug 2. You can take it home for as low as $74.99, which is a heck of a deal considering its retail price sits at $149.95. Only the White model is discounted this much, though. Buy the Ember Mug 2 in White for just $74.99 ($74.96 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and the discount comes in two stages. For starters, an automatic discount brings the cost down to $89.99. On top of that, you can apply a $15 on-page coupon to take advantage of maximum savings. Again, only the White color version costs this much. All other colors are more expensive.

I don’t buy a lot of things, so I try to buy things I really like when I do pull out my wallet. Let me tell you, while expensive for a mug, I have zero regrets paying for the Ember Mug 2. In fact, it is among my favorite tech gadgets around. And I actually paid $109.99 for it, so you’re getting a significantly better deal.

The premise is very simple. The Ember Mug 2 has one job, and it does it very well. It will heat up or hold your drink’s temperature down to the exact degree of your choice. This means it can keep your hot drink at the perfect temperature indefinitely.

This smart mug connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth. You can program the temperature to your liking using the official app, ranging between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit. If you’re not sure what to pick, you can use the app’s presets.

What makes it so special? After all, there are plenty of electric heating mugs out there that cost much less. Well, the Ember Mug 2 is smarter, and it makes the whole experience very seamless. It will know when you pour liquid onto it, and then turn on. It will default to the last-set temperature. The mug will also know when you finish your drink and go to sleep.

There’s also the fact that the Ember Mug 2 has an integrated battery that can last about an hour and 20 minutes on a full charge. Other mugs need to be docked in order to heat your drink. The Ember Mug 2 can be taken around the home, backyard, or wherever you want to take it, all without a worry. All the dock does is recharge the mug.

You’ll enjoy the LED light, which lets you know the status of the mug. You’ll know when it’s charging, when it’s heating up your drink, when the drink has reached your desired temperature, and more. You won’t need to worry about damaging it while washing it, as it has an IPX7 rating that makes it water resistant.

I absolutely love my Ember Mug 2, and I would like it even more if I had paid only $74.99 for it. Catch this deal while you can. I am pretty sure it will go away relatively soon. And while only the White model is discounted this cheap, I happen to think it has a very nice, clean look!