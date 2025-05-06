Ember Mug 2 deal: My favorite smart product is $50 off!

Sometimes, life gets busy and our coffee gets cold. It’s a sure way to ruin one of the most important parts of my day. This is why my Ember Mug 2 is my favorite tech purchase in years! It keeps my coffee at the right temperature indefinitely. It’s a bit of an expensive gadget, though, so it’s good to wait for a good Ember Mug 2 deal, like today’s! Buy the Ember Mug 2 in Sage Green for just $99.99 ($49.96 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s only available at this price in Sage Green. All the other color versions are more expensive. If you prefer, you can also find it in other colors for $99.99 from Best Buy.

I may be the deals guy around here, but I don’t buy a lot of things because of my minimalist lifestyle. And when I do, I often get buyer’s remorse. I actually purchased the Ember Mug 2 during the holidays and haven’t regretted it one bit. It is, by far, my favorite tech purchase in years. And I actually paid $109.99 for it, so you’re getting a better deal!

The Embewr Mug 2 has one job, but it does it very well. You can connect it to your phone using the official app and set your favorite temperature for any hot drink. The mug will keep your drink at that temperature. You can pick between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit. It has presets if you’re not sure what to pick. The mug will remember the last used temperature and default to it the next time you use it.

So, there are plenty of other mugs that warm up your drinks, and most are significantly cheaper. What makes the Ember Mug 2 special? To me, it’s that it makes the experience much more seamless. It can detect when you pour liquid into it and turn on. Similarly, it will know when there’s no more liquid in there and turn itself off.

Furthermore, many of the cheaper heating mugs only heat when docked. The Ember Mug 2 has a battery that can last for about an hour and 20 minutes. This means you can take it around the house or office, and it will continue heating your drink. The dock essentially just replenishes the battery.

The unit comes with an LED light that gives you status notifications. It can tell you when it’s heating, if it has reached the desired temperature, if the battery is dead, or if it’s full. The mug has an IPX7 rating, so you don’t need to worry about washing it. Just make sure it is dry when you dock it!

I absolutely love my Ember Mug 2, and I am sure many of you will, too. At $99.99, it’s still a bit of an investment for a mug, but I swear it’s worth it if you value your hot drinks. I happen to think this Sage Greem model looks excellent, so go get it at this discounted price while you can!