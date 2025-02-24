Ember Mug 2 drops to a new record-low price, only today!

The Ember Mug 2 is, by far, my favorite tech product I have purchased in years. And I have a lot of cool tech! Drinking my morning coffee is one of the most pleasant parts of the day, and this gadget keeps it at the perfect temperature indefinitely. I never have to sip on cold coffee, and you shouldn’t have to, either. Take advantage of this record-low deal on the Ember Mug 2. Be quick, though, as the deal ends tonight! Get the Ember Mug 2 14oz for just $89.99 ($60 off)

This offer is available from Best Buy, and it is part of the retailer’s “Deal of the Day” offers. Of course, this means the sale won’t be around tomorrow. In fact, it ends tonight at 10 PM Pacific. Another thing to remember is that this discount only applies to the Black and White color versions.

Ember Mug 2 Ember Mug 2 See price at Best Buy Save $60.00 Deal of the Day!

I actually purchased my Ember Mug 2 discounted, too, but for $109.99, so you are getting a much better deal. I would definitely recommend this gadget if you value your coffee time as much as I do. Nothing is worse than getting busy and realizing you’re returning to a cold cup of coffee.

The Ember Mug has a simple job: it keeps your drink at your preferred temperature. It does this job very well, and it’s a pleasure to use. You can set your preferred temperature using the official app, with a range of 120-145 degrees Fahrenheit.

The device will remember this preset temperature and default to the same temperature the next time you pour liquid into it. That’s another really cool feature! The Ember Mug 2 can detect when it has liquid and when it doesn’t and turn on/off accordingly. If you’re not sure what your favorite temperature is, the app comes with presets for coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and more. You can swap between these easily.

This specific model can hold 14oz of liquid. And you don’t need to be stuck to the charging base, either. It comes with an integrated battery that can keep the mug running for about an hour and 20 minutes. Of course, it can continue working indefinitely when docked.

The Ember Mug 2’s LED light provides details on its status. It can tell you when it’s heating the drink, charging, if the drink has reached the right temperature, and when the battery has reached its full charge.

By the way, you won’t need to worry about washing this mug. It is IPX7-rated, so it can handle water without issues. Just don’t throw it in a dishwasher! Hand wash it and make sure it is dry before using it again.

I love my Ember Mug 2. It is quite the treat. Sure, $89.99 is still a bit pricey for a mug, but I paid more for it and can tell you I’ve never looked back. If you want to treat yourself, or a loved one, this is a nice chance to get one. Just be quick because the deal ends tonight, and this is a record-low price. We don’t know when we will see a similar offer again.

