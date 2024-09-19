Deal: The Ember Mug 2 smart mug is 40% off, only today!

The Ember Mug 2 isn’t your typical mug; it is actually smart. It is also quite pricey at $150, but we see it nicely discounted every now and then. Right now, you can get it for $90, which is a 40% discount. Get the Ember Mug 2 for only $90

This offer is available directly from Best Buy. It is part of the retailer’s Deal of the Day daily sales, so you can only get it at this price today, until 10 PM Pacific. Additionally, only the Stainless Steel model is available at this price point.

Arguably, $90 is still quite pricey for a mug, but sometimes splurging a tiny bit is worth it. In my case, my morning coffee is one of the most important parts of the day. It’s my time to wake up, plan my schedule, and get the push I need to tackle the day full-force. My issue is that if I take a bit too long drinking it, it gets cold. That’s when something like the Ember Mug 2 will come in handy.

The Ember Mug 2 is a 10 oz smart mug. It can keep your drink at the perfect temperature, which you can pick in the app. It has some cool features, like auto-sleep mode. This feature will automatically turn off the Ember Mug 2 when it has no liquids or turn it on when liquid is poured into it. The mug will remember the last temperature you set on it.

If you’re feeling techy, it even has an LED light, which you can customize. Battery life is also pretty good at 1.5 hours, so you can take it off the base and be sure your drink will stay hot for quite a while. You don’t even need to worry about washing it, either, as it has an IPX7 rating for water resistance.

Is it time to upgrade your morning coffee routine? Go ahead and catch this deal soon. Again, the sale is only available today, ending at 10 PM Pacific. Get it while it’s hot, and then keep your coffee hot.

