Early Prime Day deal drops the Eero 6 Plus router to a new low price

Routers aren’t the most exciting purchase, but we all use them every day, and you want to ensure yours is on point. The latest early Prime Day deal from Amazon drops the highly rated Eero 6 Plus mesh Wi-Fi router to its lowest-ever price of $89.99. Amazon Eero 6 Plus mesh Wi-Fi router for $89.99 ($50 off)

The router hasn’t even dropped below $110 in 2023, so this deal is worth a second look. You’ll need Prime membership to take advantage of the deal, but you can try Prime for free for 30 days, which will also cover the main sales event.

The Eero 6 Plus is ideal for a domestic setup, with fast Wi-Fi 6 speeds of up to 900 Mbps and TrueMesh technology that eliminates dead spots. Setting up and managing the router is easy thanks to the user-friendly Eero app, even for non-tech-savvy users. A built-in Zigbee smart home hub controls compatible devices with Alexa, and security is prioritized with WPA3 protection and a free one-year subscription to Eero Secure Plus, offering features like malware protection and parental controls. The router covers up to 1,500 square feet, supports 75 connected devices, and is an excellent choice for a reliable, user-friendly mesh Wi-Fi router with advanced smart home capabilities.

