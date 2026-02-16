This Nintendo Switch emulator just solved a major pain point for mod fans

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR A new update to the Nintendo Switch emulator Eden allows you to play updates, DLC, and mods without installing them to NAND.

This can save tons of storage space on all supported platforms, since files aren’t duplicated.

The update has several other performance upgrades, notably for Mali devices.

Nintendo might be threatening to shut down GitHub repositories for popular Nintendo Switch emulators, but development continues forward, with a new update for Eden releasing just yesterday. For fans of mods and DLC content, it can save tons of storage space across all your devices.

Eden v0.2.0-rc1’s headline feature allows you play updates, DLC, and even mods for your favorite Nintendo Switch games without having to install them to NAND. This sounds like a simple change, but these files can often be several gigabytes or more in size, and installing them effectively duplicates that on your internal storage.

On top of that, there’s a new tool to quickly import mods from a folder or zip file, saving time in setup. This is a different approach than the recent mod management tool added to the Citron emulator, but unlike that tool, it’s available on all platforms. The patch notes include the following instructions on setting up an external content folder: On Android, this is done in Settings -> Manage Game Folders -> “+” -> External Content Folder

On Desktop, this is done in Settings -> General -> External Content

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

There are also new configurable turbo and slowdown keys to temporarily change the speed of gameplay. On Android, this is found in the quick settings menu, and it can help speed through slow sections of games, provided your device has enough power to handle it.

The update also includes a few performance improvements, most notably better rendering performance for Mali devices. Mali GPUs have long suffered from poor graphics driver support, so hopefully this improves the number of games playable on these devices.

Eden v0.2.0-rc1 also includes a few bug fixes and eliminates regressions from the previous update. Check out the full patch notes to learn more and find download links for every platform.

Follow