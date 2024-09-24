ECOVACS Deebot N30 Omni launched with a versatile self-cleaning station

Supplied by ECOVACS

TL;DR ECOVACS has announced the Deebot N30 Omni and N20 series robot vacuum cleaners.

The N30 Omni brings the company’s self-cleaning station to cheaper models.

These new robot vacuum cleaners start at $399.99.

ECOVACS has become one of the more prominent names in the robot vacuum space. Now, the company has announced two new products in the US, namely the Deebot N30 Omni and N20 series.

Starting with the N30 Omni, ECOVACS says the robot vacuum brings the company’s self-cleaning Omni station to the entry-level segment for the first time. Then again, we’re not sure about the company’s definition of “entry-level,” but more on pricing later. In any event, the Omni station offers hands-free self-cleaning, auto-empty capabilities, mop washing, and hot air drying.

The N30 Omni also offers 10,000Pa of suction power, with the company claiming that this is a new high for the price range. Other notable features include so-called Zero Tangle brushes and improved corner cleaning.

Meanwhile, the ECOVACS Deebot N20 series touts a so-called Cyclonic Auto-Empty station to automatically empty the robot vacuum. Otherwise, the N20 series touts 8,000Pa of suction power, those Zero Tangle brushes, and laser mapping.

Keen on the N30 Omni? It’s available from today for $799 via Amazon and the ECOVACS website. That price isn’t exactly entry-level as the company claims, but it’s certainly not premium territory compared to the likes of the Switchbot S10. There’s no shortage of N20 series models, though. Expect to pay $399.99 for the N20 Pro, $549.99 for the N20 Plus, and $599.99 for the N20 Pro Plus.

