Save $400 and keep cool wherever you go with this EcoFlow WAVE 3 AC deal!

Summer is coming, and that means outdoor activities are right around the corner. Wouldn’t it be nice to have AC wherever you go? That’s exactly what the EcoFlow WAVE 3 Portable Air Conditioner offers! What’s best is that you can save $400 on it right now. Buy the EcoFlow WAVE 3 Portable Air Conditioner for $899 ($400 off)

This offer is available both on Amazon and from EcoFlow’s website. We’re linking to Amazon because we know many of you already use and trust the online retailer, but where you buy it is up to you, and you get the same discount.

Air conditioners are known for being mostly static. They live in a place and are rarely ever moved. It doesn’t have to be that way, though. The EcoFlow WAVE 3 Portable Air Conditioner can be used anywhere. It isn’t exactly small, but it is definitely something you can take with you. The unit measures 20.4 x 13.2 x 11.7 inches and weighs 32 lbs.

People love to take them on camping trips, whether you’re using a tent or an RV. Some use them for car camping, too, and you could even cool down a room at home if you wish.

The unit has the capability to drop the temperature by 15 degrees Fahrenheit in 15 minutes. And it works as a heater, too! You can increase the temperature by 17 degrees Fahrenheit in 15 minutes. Of course, that is under ideal conditions and in a smaller space, so your mileage will vary. It has a 6,1000 BTU cooling capacity and a 6,800 BTU heating capacity.

The unit itself needs to be plugged in to work, but you can also buy a battery separately, which can make it run for eight hours. Of course, you can also use something like a power station, given it can output enough wattage. Cooling pulls up to 1,800W, while heating can use up to 2,000W. And if you get the battery, you can even charge it using a 400W solar panel. You can also use a standard AC outlet, an alternator charger, or a car socket.

The app offers plenty of flexibility. The automatic mode will switch between cooling and heating as needed. There is also a sleep mode to keep the fan noise at 44 dB. It can even work as a dehumidifier! The app will let you know when it is time to empty the water tank, too.

I live in a pretty small space. Think of it as a tiny cabin. This means I am sure this AC is enough for my space, and I was considering getting an AC for the summer. Why not get one I can also use while camping, or when I get my RV? I am seriously considering it, especially if I can save $400 on it. I mean, these aren’t cheap, but neither are traditional AC units, and this one has the added benefit of portability.

Just make sure to act quickly if you’re picking one of these up! It seems to be part of the brand’s Memorial Day sales, so the offer might disappear right after.