EcoFlow WAVE 3 Portable AC drops to new all-time low (no Prime subscription needed!)

Summer is here, and I am definitely starting to feel it. Especially during my weekend adventures, when I am out there in the sun pretty much all day. If you’re looking for a portable AC, the EcoFlow WAVE 3 is among the best ones out there, but it is also really pricey. If you’ve been wanting one, today is your chance to get it at a $450 discount, bringing the price down to a new record low. Buy the EcoFlow WAVE 3 Portable AC for $849 ($450 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The great thing about this deal is that it is technically not a Prime Day deal. This means that everyone has access to the discount, not just Amazon Prime subscribers!

Air conditioners aren’t often things you can take around. In fact, they are usually completely static, but it no longer has to be that way. The EcoFlow WAVE 3 can be used anywhere, including vehicles, RVs, camping tents, and more. Of course, you can also use them at home, to cool off rooms or smaller areas.

It’s not exactly small or light at 20.4 x 13.2 x 11.7 inches and 32 lbs. That said, it is portable enough to throw on a trunk or carry around your home. People usually love them for camping trips.

According to EcoFlow, this guy can drop temperatures by 15 degrees in 15 minutes. And the great thing is that it won’t only be convenient to have during hot summer days. This is also a heater, so you can also use it during cold winter nights. It can increase temperatures by 17 degrees in just 15 minutes! Of course, these numbers will vary depending on room size, insulation, initial temperature, and more.

To better understand its power, it has a 6,100 BTU air conditioning capacity and a 6,800 BTU heating capacity.

The unit does need to be plugged in to work. You can obviously use a capable-enough power station, but Anker also sells a battery separately. It attaches to the bottom and can give you an 8-hour battery life. It is pretty power-hungry, so make sure you have the right energy source. It can pull 1,800W when cooling, or up to 2,000W when heating. If you get the battery, it can charge using a standard AC outlet, an alternator charger, a car socket, or even a 40W solar panel.

This is a smart AC, so you can control it using the official app on your smartphone. It has an automatic mode that will switch between cooling and heating, depending on the current temperature. You can also use it in sleep mode, which reduces the fan noise to 44db. Additionally, it can double as a dehumidifier.

The more I write about the EcoFlow WAVE 3, the more I want to pull the trigger and buy one. I live in a small cabin, and it snows in the winter up here. This means I can take advantage of this year-round, using it as an AC and a heater. Not only that, but it will be a great addition to my camping trips. It’s not cheap, but it could be a great investment long-term.

Again, with this deal, you don’t need a Prime subscription, so just add it to your cart and check out! This is a new record-low price, and it’s a pretty new device, launched this May. You might want to take advantage of this deal. Remember, the retail price is a whopping $1,299.