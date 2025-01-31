Deal: Save $700 on this super cool (and warm) EcoFlow WAVE 2 portable AC

The EcoFlow WAVE 2 has got to be the most interesting air conditioner and heating unit I have ever seen. It is portable, capable, and smart — not to mention actually good-looking. It’s pretty pricey if you get it with the battery add-on, at $1,699 total, but right now, you can score a $700 discount on this bundle, bringing the price down to $999, which is the same price you would pay for the AC unit without the battery. Get the EcoFlow WAVE 2 Portable Air Conditioner with Add-on Battery for just $999 ($700 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Maximum savings come in the form of an on-page coupon. Remember to apply the coupon before adding the bundle to your cart, or you’ll end up paying full price.

While EcoFlow has plenty of competition in the power station space, it is the only main manufacturer in the field offering something like the WAVE 2 portable air conditioner. If you’re on the lookout for an AC unit, this might be the best option for people in small apartments, RVs, or even for using in a tent or vehicle.

The unit measures ‎13 x 12 x 20in, and weighs 32lbs. While not exactly small and light, it is relatively portable, and it is pretty capable in terms of heating or cooling smaller spaces. It can cool or heat smaller spaces by up to 18 degrees in just five minutes. It also has a Sleep Mode that will drop the noise pollution to just 44dB, which is comparable to the noise levels in a library.

The battery included in this bundle is designed specifically for this AC unit and attaches to the bottom seamlessly. It’s pretty thin, so we were surprised to see its 1,159Wh capacity. According to EcoFlow, this is enough to power the AC for up to eight hours in Eco Mode.

It’s nice to see you also get plenty of options to power the unit. You can use an AC outlet, DC port, car socket, or even solar panels. Just keep in mind you might not be able to run AC or heating when connected to a car, or using solar panels, due to insufficient power. EcoFlow claims this power source can run Fan Mode, though.

It will also come with all the necessary venting accessories, but you won’t always need these. It’s specified no drainage is required in cooling mode with humidity under 70%, but you will need it for heating mode.

If you want to bring your heating and cooling to the modern age, the EcoFlow WAVE 2 Portable Air Conditioner with Add-on Battery is an excellent offer at just $999 for the bundle. It will work great for smaller spaces, and the battery can keep it running, even during power outages. We’re not sure how long this coupon will be available, so act quickly!

Extra deal: Need more power?

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station See price at Amazon Save $570.00 Limited Time Deal!

If eight hours of battery running time is simply not enough for you, here’s a nice deal you might want to check out. The Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station is only $429 right now, and it will nearly double the battery capacity at 1,056Wh.

It has six AC outlets, two USB-C ports, two USB-A connections, and a car socket. The max output is 1,800W, with support for 2,400W peaks. Each AC outlet can output the max 1,800W, so you’ll be able to easily power the EcoFlow WAVE 2, which only requires 820W.

If you want to use the other ports for charging anything else, the USB-A connections can reach 12W, one USB-C port maxes out at 100W, and the second USB-C port is limited to 30W. It also supports solar panels at up to 600W, so you can continue getting some juice even when off the grid.

