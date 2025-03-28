Deal: The new EcoFlow River 3 Plus Power Station is already $100 off!

How do you pick the right power station for your needs? There are so many options. Some are very powerful but huge and expensive. Many just need something to keep their mobile devices powered up, but still want to run their higher-powered appliances occasionally. That’s when something like the new EcoFlow River 3 Plus Power Station comes in handy, and it is on sale for $100 off right now, at $189. Get the EcoFlow River 3 Plus Power Station for $189 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount is available as an on-page coupon you must manually apply before adding the item to your cart. Don’t forget to do it; otherwise, you’ll be paying the full price.

I like the fact that the EcoFlow River 3 Plus is more portable. It measures 9.2 × 9.1 × 5.8in and weighs 10.4lbs. Of course, it helps that it’s pretty affordable right now. Power stations can get really pricey! And it’s still plenty powerful, and can be very useful during quick power outages, emergencies, or for short camping trips.

So, what can you do with this little guy? It has a 268Wh battery capacity. That’s enough to fully charge a phone several times, but you’re not really getting this just to charge a phone. It can also keep a 60W mini fridge running for over three hours or an LED light for about 18. If that much power isn’t enough for you, you can get expansion packs. There is one with 286Wh and another with 572Wh.

The output on this one is pretty nice, too. It is rated for a stable 600W of max output, with support for 1,200W using X-Boost. This technology intelligently reduces the voltage to increase the amperage. In short, it allows it to power much more powerful-hungry appliances like kettles, toasters, some microwaves, or coffee makers.

Something I like about the EcoFlow River 3 Plus is that it comes with three AC outlets, which smaller power stations usually lack. They typically have only one or two. That said, it only has two 12W USB-A ports and a single 100W USB-C port. There’s also a car socket. It even has an integrated light!

It’s also pretty quick to recharge. Using an AC outlet, you can fully charge it in under an hour. If you prefer, it also supports 220W of solar input. It’s pretty convenient for those outings!

Again, remember that this is a newly released product that hasn’t been on Amazon for even a month. Sales on such new devices are rare, so catch this deal while you can!

Extra Deal: Anker’s direct competitor is also on sale

Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station See price at Amazon Save $90.00 Big Spring Deal!

The competition is fierce in the power station market, and we know many of you love Anker. If you want another option, the Anker SOLIX C300 Power Station is also on sale. That said, it is still pricier at $209.

What do you get for the extra cash? Well, the battery is slightly larger at 288Wh, but the output is significantly lower at 300W, with support for 600W surges. This means it won’t be able to run as many of your high-power appliances. Additionally, this one can’t be expanded and supports only 100W of solar input.

That said, it still has three AC outlets. Two USB-C ports can also reach faster 140W speeds, so it is a great option for powering laptops and tablets. There’s another 30W USB-C port and a single 12W USB-A port. It also has a car socket and an integrated light for those dark nights.

All that said, one thing the Anker SOLIX C300 has going for it is its portability. It is smaller at 4.9 × 4.7 × 7.9in and lighter at 6.17lbs. The taller and narrower shape also feels better suited for carrying around.

All things considered, I would get this one if I cared more about actually taking it around for longer periods or during hikes. The EcoFlow option is likely the best bet if you want more battery capacity, increased wattage, and maximum value per dollar.

