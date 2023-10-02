The new Echo Show devices start from $40 as prices plunge to record lows

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

The Prime Big Deals Day sale, which might as well be called Prime Day 2, starts next week. You’d be forgiven for thinking it had started already, given the deals on Amazon devices today, and the Echo Show smart displays are among the best examples. There are all-time low prices on almost every device, including the 2023 Echo Show 5 dropping to just $39.99. You don’t even need a Prime membership to take advantage of the offers.

The 2023 model of the Echo Show 5 is both the cheapest option and the biggest discount in percentage terms at 56% off. The compact 5.5-inch smart display is perfect for viewing shows, weather, calendars, recipes, and more, or you can enjoy music and podcasts on the enhanced speakers. It has a built-in 2MP camera for video calls and checking in on your home, while privacy features like a camera shutter and mic-off button ensure your data is secure. Not only is it at an all-time low price, but you can save even more if you bundle it with other smart devices, as we’ve outlined below.

The Echo Show 10, also released this year, takes things to the next level. Its 10.1-inch HD screen moves with you, ensuring you’re always in frame during video calls, thanks to its 13MP camera with auto-framing. It serves as an all-in-one smart home hub, compatible with Zigbee and Matter devices, and its speakers deliver premium, directional sound. Privacy and security are also prioritized with multiple layers of controls. It’s at a best-ever price of $159.99, which is a $90 price drop.

