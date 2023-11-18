Best daily deals

Need a gift idea? The new Echo Show 5 at just $39.99 is a great option

The Amazon smart display is not only reduced to less than half price, but you can also get extra smart stuff for free.
7 hours ago
Amazon Echo Show 5 Shot 3
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

It was predictable that the Echo Show range would feature in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, but the discounts on offer are surprisingly deep. Not only are many of the smart displays at record-low prices, but you can add in a second smart device for free or at very little cost.

A prime example is the new Echo Show 5. Released earlier this year, the third generation of this home assistant is better than ever, thanks to a faster processor, an additional microphone, and improved audio, among other things. Usually retailing for $90, you can get the standalone device for only $39.99 right now, although you might want to consider the bundle deals first. The same $39.99 price can get you both the Echo Show 5 and a TP-Link Kasa smart color bulb. You end up saving 64% on the pair.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with TP-Link Kasa Smart Color BulbEcho Show 5 (3rd Gen) with TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb
The all-new Echo Show 5 includes a 5.5-inch display to see news and weather at a glance, make video calls, view compatible cameras, stream music and shows, and more. You can set alarms and timers with your voice and create routines to personalize how you wake up and wind down.
Here are some other great Echo Black Friday deals:

Two smart devices for just $40 coul answer your holiday gifting prayers, so don’t let stock dwindle. The button below shows you the full range of Echo Show Black Friday deals.

