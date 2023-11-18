Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Need a gift idea? The new Echo Show 5 at just $39.99 is a great option
It was predictable that the Echo Show range would feature in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, but the discounts on offer are surprisingly deep. Not only are many of the smart displays at record-low prices, but you can add in a second smart device for free or at very little cost.
A prime example is the new Echo Show 5. Released earlier this year, the third generation of this home assistant is better than ever, thanks to a faster processor, an additional microphone, and improved audio, among other things. Usually retailing for $90, you can get the standalone device for only $39.99 right now, although you might want to consider the bundle deals first. The same $39.99 price can get you both the Echo Show 5 and a TP-Link Kasa smart color bulb. You end up saving 64% on the pair.
Here are some other great Echo Black Friday deals:
- Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Kids for $44.99 ($55 off)
- Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Blink Mini for $44.99 ($80 off)
- Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) for $104.99 ($45 off)
- Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) with TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb for $104.99 ($68 off)
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) for $159.99 ($90 off)
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) with Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb for $159.99 ($105 off)
Two smart devices for just $40 coul answer your holiday gifting prayers, so don’t let stock dwindle. The button below shows you the full range of Echo Show Black Friday deals.