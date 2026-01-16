EarFun Air Pro 4 Plus deal: Great earbuds that won't cost an arm and a leg!

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars on good earbuds. In fact, you can get some gems for under $100, and here’s proof of that. The EarFun Air Pro 4 Plus earbuds are pretty awesome, and they are definitely worth more than the $79.99 you can get them for today. Buy the EarFun Air Pro 4 Plus for just $79.99 ($40 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but keep in mind that it comes in two stages. First, you’ll get a $20 discount automatically. You don’t need to do anything to score that first discount. There is, however, an extra 20% on-page coupon you must manually clip before adding the item to your shopping cart. That brings the total price down to $79.99.

Our experts at Sound Guys have published a full review of the EarFun Air Pro 4 Plus, and they had very little to complain about. In fact, the only critique is that the ANC performance isn’t really good.

Otherwise, the earbuds actually sound really good. These also have support for Bluetooth 6, aptX Lossless, LDAC, and Auracast. Having so many cool features is rare in affordable earbuds like these. We also happen to be fans of the app.

Our team also tested the battery life and achieved over 6 hours per charge with ANC enabled. Including the charge in the case, you should get about 54 hours of total usage. Furthermore, you’ll enjoy an IP55 rating, so you won’t have to worry much about dirt or water breaking them.

Jump on this deal while you can! The record-low price is still a bit lower at $74.99, but today’s offer gets really close and is still a steal.

Follow