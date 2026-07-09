This e-reader accessory can turn pages, scroll web articles, and more, even on your phone

TL;DR DuRoBo’s “Moodi” is a Bluetooth remote that can be paired with the Krono e-reader and other smartphones and tablets.

It can be used to turn pages, control media playback, and scroll web articles.

It’s priced at $30.99 and is available from Amazon and the DuRoBo website.

DuRoBo recently launched its Krono e-reader running Android 15, packed with useful features and a rotating knob for turning pages. The company has now launched the “Moodi page turner,” a companion accessory for the e-reader that also works with other smartphones and tablets.

The tiny device is shaped like a pebble and weighs just 18g, so it should be comfortable to hold and use. It comes with dual buttons with swappable emoji keycaps, and the company includes a total of six keys in the box.

The “Moodi” isn’t a one-trick pony either. It comes with three modes: reading, multimedia, and browsing. In the reading mode, users can press the buttons to turn pages. The multimedia mode allows users to play, pause, and skip tracks while listening to audiobooks, podcasts, and music. Browsing mode uses Moodi’s buttons to scroll through articles and other long content online.

It also comes with a 90mAh battery, which DuRoBo claims can last several weeks of use. The “Moodi” page-turner supports Bluetooth 5.4 and can also be paired with devices other than the Krono e-reader. Users can connect it to their smartphones and tablets, and it works with a bunch of Android apps, including Google Play Books and the Kindle app.

The DuRoBo Moodi is priced at $30.99 and is available on Amazon and the DuRoBo website.

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