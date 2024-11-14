Too many notifications on your Pixels? Here's how to prevent duplicates

Many of us live surrounded by screens. If you find yourself in the same environment, you will surely understand the annoyance that is getting every notification on multiple devices. Seriously, my multiple devices start pinging every single time I get an email, instant message, alert, or any other notification. Then, I have to go clearing all these notifications on all gadgets, individually. If you want to avoid duplicate notifications on Android, Google has integrated a very helpful new feature exclusive to Pixel devices.

There’s now an option to “dismiss notifications across Pixel devices” in the settings. When enabled, notifications you’ve cleared in one Pixel phone will also disappear in others. It’s one of those additions that are small, but very welcomed to many of us. It will help us stay sane!

How to turn off duplicate notifications across Pixel devices

Requirements and supported devices There are a few requirements to keep in mind here, as not everyone will be able to enjoy this new option to “dismiss notifications across Pixel devices.” Let’s go over them: You can only disable duplicate notifications on Android for Pixel phones and tablets.

The feature was introduced with Android 15, so your device needs to be running this software version or a newer one.

Both devices need to be using the same Google account.

How to turn off duplicate notifications across Pixel devices If you are using multiple Pixel phones or tablets, here are the steps to disable duplicate notifications on Android: On your Pixel phone or tablet, launch the Settings app. Go into Notifications. Under the Sync across devices section, tap on Dismiss notifications across Pixel devices. Toggle on Dismiss on this device. Hit Go. Toggle on Allow notification access. Tap on Allow. Go back to the Dismiss notifications across Pixel devices options. Tap on the Google account you want to sync. Repeat the same process on other Pixel devices.

If you want to enable duplicate notifications on Android, follow the same steps and toggle off Dismiss on this device.

FAQs

Can I disable duplicate notifications on two or more Pixel smartphones? Yes, you can disable duplicate notifications on any combination of supported Pixel smartphones and tablets, or only smartphones, or only tablets.

Can you disable duplicate notifications on non-Pixel devices? Sadly, turning off duplicate notifications on Android is a feature exclusive to Pixel devices for now.

Does dismissing notifications across Pixel devices use data? The Dismiss notifications across Pixel devices feature only syncs when each device is connected to Wi-Fi.

