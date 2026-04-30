Dreame wants to bring its tech to your home, garden, and everywhere else in your life

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

TL;DR Dreame has launched the A3 AWD Pro robotic mower and L60 robot vacuum series in the US at its DREAME NEXT event in San Francisco.

The A3 AWD Pro uses pure LiDAR and AI vision with no boundary wires or RTK required, while the Dreame L60 series delivers up to 35,000Pa suction and ProLeap obstacle crossing.

The event also saw some ambitious concepts debut, with Dreame’s General Manager for North America telling Android Authority that the company wants its customers to be able to “buy almost everything they need” from it.

Dreame has been making serious noise in North America in recent years, with revenue in the region growing by 189% year-on-year in 2025 and the opening of its first US physical store back in October 2024.

This week, that push became a mighty shove as Dreame took over the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco for Dreame NEXT, a four-day event that covered everything from consumer-centric home appliances and mobile gadgets to wild concepts like rocket-powered EVs and refrigerators that can unpack your shopping bags with a robot arm.

Among the headliners of Dreame’s actual retail products was the A3 AWD Pro, Dreame’s flagship robotic mower. Its main selling point is that, unlike its competitors, it requires neither boundary wires nor RTK base stations. Instead, it uses OmniSense 3.0 — a system combining 360° 3D LiDAR with dual 1080p cameras — to map your yard and navigate entirely on its own.

The four-wheel drive system handles slopes up to 80% and obstacles up to 2.2 inches, and a 15.8-inch dual-blade cutting deck trims to within 1.2 inches of edges via EdgeMaster 2.0. It also detects and avoids over 300 types of objects — including pets and children — and comes with built-in GPS, 4G connectivity, and AirTag compatibility for theft protection. It starts at $3,099.99 from Amazon or Dreame’s official store, though it’s currently down to $2,749.99 at launch.

On the indoor side, the L60 robot vacuum series arrives in four variants — the L60 Ultra, L60 Pro Ultra, L60 Ultra PE, and L60 Ultra FE. The top-end L60 Pro Ultra packs 35,000Pa of suction, ProLeap obstacle crossing up to 3.47 inches, and a VersaLift LiDAR that lowers the unit’s height to 3.5 inches for cleaning under low furniture.

The L60 Ultra sticks with the same suction power but takes a different approach to the flagship — rather than climbing over obstacles, it goes under them, with an 82mm ultra-thin profile and a 3D ToF sensor designed for low-light navigation under low-clearance furniture.

The L60 Ultra PE steps down to 30,000Pa for buyers who don’t need the full spec, and all models feature 100°C mop self-cleaning and Dreame’s Dual Flex Arm cleaning system. And the L60 Ultra FE rounds out the lineup as the most accessible entry point, dropping some of the advanced navigation features but keeping the series-standard 30,000Pa suction, 100°C mop self-cleaning, and the full 8-in-1 PowerDock automation station.

The L60 series is also available now from Dreame’s website or Amazon priced at the following (MSRP): Dreame L60 Pro Ultra — $1,399.99

— $1,399.99 Dreame L60 Ultra —$1,299.99

—$1,299.99 Dreame L60 Ultra PE — $1,099.99

— $1,099.99 Dreame L60 Ultra FE — $999.99

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Of the concept products on show, there were two real standouts (if you don’t count the rocket car). The All-in Center is a multi-function base station for the A3 AWD Pro that would handle charging, automated maintenance, and weather protection without any manual input. The APEX concept mower is more ambitious still — it’s equipped with a robotic arm capable of handling leaf sweeping, object tidying, and tool switching, pointing toward where Dreame sees outdoor robotics heading next. Neither has a confirmed release date.

Android Authority attended Dreame’s event and had a chat with Yang Shu, Dreame’s General Manager for North America, who touched on the company’s ambitious plans moving forward, stating: “We want to offer a full solution for our customers. Within Dreame, they can buy almost everything they need. This way, we can ensure that all the experiences will be unified, keeping all the premium features and selling points to serve the customer. That will be our goal for the next 10 years or even 100 years.”

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