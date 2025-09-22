Dreame's latest wet-dry vacuum cleaner works on both hard floors and carpets

Dreame

TL;DR Dreame has launched the H15 Pro CarpetFlex wet & dry vacuum cleaner.

The H15 Pro CarpetFlex comes with a special brush that ensures dry scrubbing on carpeted floors.

It comes in a cordless design and can operate even while lying flat at 180º, reaching under furniture.

If your home has a combination of hard and carpet flooring, you’ve probably had to rely on specialized equipment to ensure the latter gets a deeper cleaning. That could likely change with a new cordless vacuum cleaner from Dreame that ensures seamless cleaning on both surfaces.

Dreame has launched the H15 Pro CarpetFlex, a wet-and-dry vacuum cleaner with a cardless design. While the standard H15 Pro heat is designed for hard and engineered floors, the CarpetFlex is made for flatter floors and softer surfaces, such as rugs and carpets.

The H15 Pro CarpetFlex comes with dual brushes, one for hard floors and another for carpets, which users can change as needed. The standard hard brush combines vacuuming and mopping in one go. Meanwhile, the carpet brush effectively cleans dust, dander, pet hair, or even liquid spills as it passes — though it does not rinse the carpet before cleaning. The vacuum detects the change in the cleaning head and automatically adjusts the suction and the water flow.

Like other Dreame vacuum cleaners, including the H15 Pro Heat, the CarpetFlex also has an RGB sensor. Dreame claims this sensor allows it to detect dirt more effectively compared to single-colored lights from other brands. The vacuum cleaner also comes with an LED display, along with voice alerts informing you of its motion.

Dreame

It offers edge-to-edge cleaning, so areas such as the skirting around walls also get cleaned. It can also be used while the arm lies flat at 180º, allowing for easier cleaning of surfaces under couches or other pieces of furniture. Unlike the H15 Pro Heat, there are no automatic arm movements or app-based hands-free controls, so you will have to rely a little more on elbow grease.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search — find out more here.

The H15 Pro CarpetFlex also features self-cleaning capabilities that dispense hot water at 212°F (100 °C), effectively dissolving any grease adhered to the brush heads. The heads are then flushed with hot air at 194° F (90° C) for drying, and this process takes five minutes for the hard floor brush and 20 minutes for the carpet brush.

Dreame

When you empty the bin, the CarpetFlex dampens the dirt slightly to prevent it from spreading into the atmosphere. Meanwhile, the built-in sheers chop hair into finer particles so it doesn’t clog the pipes and is easier to contain.

The vacuum has a 30,000mAh battery pack that enables it to function continuously for nearly an hour without interruptions. Charging it again at the base station takes around three hours.

The H15 Pro CarpetFlex is now available for sale starting today. It can be bought for $699.99 on Dreame’s website. We’ve spotted the new vacuum cleaner on Amazon too, but it isn’t available for purchase just yet — though this could change in the coming days.

Follow