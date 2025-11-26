Dreame’s Black Friday deals slash flagship cleaning tech by up to 61%

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Black Friday always brings a measure of robot vac and floor-care discounts, but Dreame’s lineup this year is genuinely stacked. The brand has cut prices across its top robot vacuums, wet dry vacs, stick vacuums, and even air purifiers, with deals running through the weekend on Amazon and its official store. If you’ve been eyeing an upgrade before the holiday chaos hits, the savings are hard to ignore.

The standout is the Dreame X50 Ultra, a high-end robot vacuum built for homes where most bots still get tripped up. Its chassis can lift itself to climb over thresholds and door sills, and the corner-reaching system helps it clean further into tight spots than you normally get from a round robot. It also handles hair better thanks to its detangling brush setup, and the base station washes and dries the mop pads with high heat, so you’re not left dealing with damp fibers. With the price falling from $1,599.99 to just $799.99 for Black Friday, it’s one of the biggest drops in Dreame’s lineup.

If you prefer pushing a floor cleaner yourself, the H15 Pro Heat is Dreame’s top wet-dry vac deal this year. It uses hot water during cleaning to help break down tougher grime, then pulls in debris and dirty liquid in one pass. When you’re done, the machine cleans its brush using boiling water and fully dries it, which cuts down on lingering smells that cheaper models tend to develop. It’s an easy upgrade for hard floors that need more than a casual wipe, and the drop to $569.99 from $899.99 gives it a far more reasonable price for what it does.

The Z30 cordless stick vacuum is the clear value pick. Its suction is strong enough for carpets and pet-heavy households, and the adaptive dirt detection ramps up power when it senses a bigger mess. The 90-minute maximum runtime allows you to cover a large area without worrying about the battery, and the included pet deshedding tool is genuinely handy during the holiday season. At $199.99, it’s better than half price, and the most affordable way into Dreame’s higher-performance cordless line this Black Friday.

More Dreame Black Friday deals

Dreame

Those offers stood out to us, but there are plenty more Dreame Black Friday deals worth considering. Here are more of the highlights: L50 Ultra — $849.99 ($550 off) — a more affordable take on Dreame’s flagship robots, with strong suction, obstacle climbing, and an auto-emptying dock.

H12 Pro — $229.99 ($220 off) — a simpler cordless wet-dry vac that handles quick cleanups and edges without much effort.

G10 Pro — $189.99 ($110 off) — a lightweight vacuum-mop combo with a dual-tank system and one-press self-cleaning.

AirPursue PM20 — $599.99 ($300 off) — a large-room purifier that doubles as a heater or fan, with radar-based tracking.

R20 — $170.99 ($129 off) — Dreame’s entry-level cordless stick vacuum with solid suction and multiple brush heads. Most deals run through Cyber Monday, but stock is limited, so if you’re planning a pre-holiday refresh and interested in one of these devices, it’s worth locking in the price while it’s still live.

Follow