I tested a $3,000 robot mower and now I finally get my work done without worrying about my lawn

Shiun Okada / Android Authority

Robot vacuums are great because they automate one of the most annoying chores inside your house. But if you own a lawn, the annoyance doesn’t stop indoors. Because now you also have grass to maintain, weeds growing everywhere, and yet another thing to worry about when you’re already a busy person. As someone working full-time while running my own business, lawn maintenance is one of those chores that’s easy to fall behind on.

So when Dreame reached out for me to try their new A3 AWD Pro robotic lawn mower ($2599.99 at Dreame Tech), I was genuinely curious whether this thing could actually save me time, or if it was just another overcomplicated smart gadget pretending to solve a problem.

My first impressions are surprisingly positive — with a few caveats. This premium robot mower packs LiDAR navigation, all-wheel drive, and built-in 4G into a surprisingly capable outdoor machine — though the setup experience still needs work.

Smart and built like a tank

Shiun Okada / Android Authority

The Dreame A3 AWD Pro looks pretty cool, honestly. With a futuristic, low-profile aesthetic, it looks like a little tank — and that’s a compliment.

It’s also IPX6-rated, so it’s built to withstand outdoor use and water exposure. That said, I probably wouldn’t intentionally run it through heavy rain all the time, not because it can’t survive it, but because wet grass usually gives you a messier cut and more clumping.

I specifically tested the Dreame A3 AWD Pro 3500, which at $3,199 sits in the middle of the range and covers the sweet spot for most larger residential lawns. But there are also 2500 and 5000 models. The number in each name refers to the maximum lawn size in square meters each model can handle, which works out to roughly 0.62, 0.87, and 1.24 acres, respectively. As for the other prices, the 2500 is $3,099, and the 5000 is $3,499 at MSRP.

Beyond coverage area, the hardware is essentially identical across all three: the same OmniSense 3.0 navigation, the same AWD system, the same cutting deck, and the same feature set. The one internal difference is battery capacity — the 5000 carries a larger 10Ah battery to sustain coverage across its bigger working area — but there’s no feature penalty for choosing a smaller variant if it matches your property.

There are tons of thoughtful additions for a product you're leaving unsupervised in your yard.

Each model uses dual cutting discs with a roughly 40cm cutting width, so it covers more ground than some smaller robot mowers. You can adjust the cutting height from 1.2 to 3.9 inches, giving you a 2.7-inch range to work with.

The wheels are rugged, and Dreame says the A3 AWD Pro can clear obstacles up to 2.2 inches high. There’s also a display underneath the hood, physical control buttons, and a large red emergency STOP button — all thoughtful additions for a product you’re leaving unsupervised in your yard.

Physically getting started was actually pretty straightforward. You place the charging dock, connect power, set the robot down, and power it on. That part was easy.

Do you have a robot lawn mower? 6 votes Yes! 0 % No, but I want one! 83 % No, too expensive. 17 % No, I don't want one. 0 %

The app setup was a different story. I had a few connectivity issues with the robot refusing to connect to my Wi-Fi network, but after a few tries — and making sure it was on a 2.4GHz network — it connected, and the rest of setup was fairly smooth.

There’s also built-in 4G support, which is great to see since your lawn may not have perfect Wi-Fi coverage everywhere, so having 4G means you can still control and monitor the mower from the app even when it’s out of your router’s range. It also enables anti-theft location-tracking features. What’s especially nice is that Dreame includes complimentary 4G for up to three years — though, unfortunately, the company hasn’t yet published renewal pricing after that.

Shiun Okada / Android Authority

Once connected, the Dreamehome app is actually pretty intuitive. You can create mowing zones, schedules, no-go areas, and adjust cutting height — essentially managing everything remotely from your phone.

Lots of sensor tech doing the heavy lifting

Shiun Okada / Android Authority

When it comes to mapping your lawn, the A3 AWD Pro uses what Dreame calls its OmniSense 3.0 system, which combines 3D LiDAR and AI vision to navigate and map your yard automatically. At any point during the process, you can manually override and remote-control the mower to help define boundaries.

Part of that was on me, honestly. Some areas of my lawn hadn’t been mowed in a while, which occasionally confused the robot. Dreame actually recommends mowing your lawn with a regular mower first if your grass is over four inches tall — and in a few spots, mine definitely exceeded that.

While the Dreamehome app isn't perfect, taking a half-auto, half-manual approach to mapping and setup is the way to go.

The A3 AWD Pro also has a feature Dreame calls EdgeMaster 2.0, which is supposed to help it cut closer to borders — within about 1.2 inches according to Dreame. In practice, I’d still expect to do some occasional edge cleanup, especially around unusual corners or raised areas, but Dreame does seem to be genuinely trying to reduce how much manual trimming you still need to do after the robot finishes.

On the terrain side, the all-wheel drive is impressively capable. Dreame says the A3 AWD Pro can handle slopes up to 80%, or around 38 degrees — and some parts of my lawn definitely tested that. It can also reportedly recognize and avoid over 300 types of obstacles, which matters if you have garden hoses, dog toys, or flower beds that you’d rather not have mowed down.

Genuinely impressive mowing performance once it gets going

Shiun Okada / Android Authority

Once it was properly set up and running, I was genuinely impressed by how quiet the A3 AWD Pro is. Compared to a gas mower — or even a lot of electric mowers — this thing just glides around doing its job without being aggressive or disruptive. You could realistically run it in the background without disturbing your neighbors.

The cutting performance? Pretty solid. On the first pass, there were a few spots it missed, but overall, it handled most of the assigned area well. Again, I suspect some of that was down to my lawn being taller than ideal when doing my first pass.

One thing to note: if your lawn has complicated terrain, the A3 AWD Pro can struggle to avoid absolutely everything. It’s conservative by default, but it did jump off a small ledge by accident during my testing. I’ve since added a no-go zone to prevent that from happening again.

In ideal conditions, the ownership experience is clear: you let it run frequently, keep the lawn consistently maintained, and basically stop thinking about mowing altogether. You may still need to go in with a weed whacker or a regular mower to clean up some spots the robot misses, but it beats having to do the entire lawn yourself.

The downsides: Price, polish, and patience required

Shiun Okada / Android Authority

The biggest downside is the price. At $3,199.99 for the A3 AWD Pro 3500 model, this is definitely a premium product even within the luxury space of robot mowers.

On the plus side, Dreame includes anti-theft features with alerts and location tracking through the built-in 4G support — so if someone tries to take it, you at least have some recovery tools available, especially for an expensive investment like this one. For a product that’s supposed to sit outside unattended, that’s a meaningful reassurance.

The software experience also still feels like it could use some refinement. This doesn’t yet feel as polished or foolproof as something like a robot vacuum from a mature ecosystem. The setup hurdles I experienced are real, and if your lawn is especially complicated, overgrown, or irregular, expect some tweaking and experimentation before things run smoothly. I do expect Dreame to improve the experience through firmware updates over time, but at the time of writing this, it’s not perfectly seamless.

The Dreame A3 AWD Pro is the right yard tool for the right person

Shiun Okada / Android Authority

I think products like the Dreame A3 AWD Pro make the most sense for a very specific kind of person. If you actually enjoy mowing your lawn every weekend, it probably isn’t for you. And if your lawn is super complicated, overgrown, or full of obstacles and irregular edges, you should go in with patience and a willingness to experiment.

But if you’re like me, and lawn care keeps getting pushed down the list because you’re busy with work and everything else life throws at you, the Dreame A3 AWD Pro starts to make a lot of sense.

The Dreame A3 AWD Pro isn't trying to replace a landscaping enthusiast. It's trying to replace the chore.

Once it’s properly set up, it can quietly maintain your lawn in the background, avoid most obstacles, handle uneven terrain, and handle the bulk of the work without you having to think about it every weekend. The setup could be smoother, the mapping still needs some refinement, and you’ll likely still need to clean up the occasional edge or tricky spot yourself.

But a robot that maps your lawn with LiDAR and AI vision, climbs slopes, mows quietly, and returns to its dock on its own? That’s still pretty remarkable. The Dreame A3 AWD Pro won’t be for everyone, but if you have the budget and a decent-sized lawn — and you’d rather spend your weekends doing literally anything other than mowing — this is one of those smart home products that starts to feel less like a gimmick, and more like the future of outdoor chores.

Dreame A3 AWD Pro Dreame A3 AWD Pro MSRP: $3,099.99 The Dreame A3 AWD Pro is a premium wire-free robotic lawn mower that combines 360° LiDAR, AI vision, and all-wheel drive to mow large, complex gardens without boundary wires or RTK stations. With support for slopes up to 80% (38.7°), dual-disc edge-to-edge cutting, and detection of 300+ obstacle types, it’s built for autonomous lawn care on challenging terrain. See price at Dreame Tech Save $500.00

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