A good wallpaper is timeless, but maybe you want something fresh and right out of the factory. The Samsung Galaxy S26 series brings a few of the newest devices in the industry, and they are bound to be among the most popular, too. Whether you buy one or not, you can still enjoy these devices’ wallpapers. We have them for you here (courtesy of our friends at YTECHB)!

Things are pretty simple with the new Samsung Galaxy S26 wallpapers. They share the same design, featuring an abstract, minimalist “S”. The only difference among the wallpapers is the color. There is a matching wallpaper color for each color version of these phones. These include Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black, White, Silver Shadow, and Pink Gold.

Download the Samsung Galaxy S26 wallpapers here First, let’s go over the basics. You shouldn’t simply download the images you see below. These are previews for demonstrational purposes. As such, we have compressed and optimized these images for website performance, so they won’t look as good as they should. Instead, click on the download button right below the previews. You will be redirected to a Google Drive folder where you can download the full-resolution files.

Let’s not waste any time! Here’s a quick look at the Samsung Galaxy S26 wallpapers.

How to set the Samsung Galaxy S26 wallpapers on your phone As already mentioned, wallpapers are timeless. This is because they are simple images, so you can really use them with any device that lets you change the background. That said, these are made with mobile devices in mind, so their dimensions are better suited for smartphones and maybe tablets. With that in mind, we will show you how to use these on Android and iOS devices, the two leading mobile platforms.

Let’s get started. Once you’ve found the wallpaper you want, make sure you have it stored in the device. This won’t be an issue if you downloaded it using your phone. If you used any other device to save the file, you can use other transfer methods, such as Bluetooth, QuickShare, AirDrop, a physical storage device, or even a cloud storage solution like Google Drive.

Once the image is on your phone, follow the steps below to set it as your wallpaper.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Select Wallpaper & style. Tap on More wallpapers. Find and select your Samsung Galaxy S26 wallpaper. Customize the wallpaper, then hit Set Wallpaper. Choose whether you want to set the wallpaper on your Home screen or Lock screen (or highlight both). Pick Set.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Open the Settings app. Tap on Wallpaper. Select Add New Wallpaper. Find and select the Samsung Galaxy S26 wallpaper you want to set. Customize your wallpaper and settings to your liking, then tap on Add. Hit Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: These instructions were put together using a Google Pixel 8a running Android 16 and an Apple iPhone 15 running iOS 18.5. Steps may differ, depending on your device and software version.

Frequently asked questions

What is the size of Samsung Galaxy S26's wallpapers? Stock wallpapers usually correspond with the specific device’s screen. In this case, the images are wider because they account for you swiping left and right, while the wallpaper moves along with your actions. These have a resolution of 3,120 x 3,120.

Can I use a Samsung Galaxy S26 wallpaper on any device? Wallpapers are simply images, so yes, you can use this with any device, as long as the OS allows you to change the background.

