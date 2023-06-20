Download the Samsung Galaxy S23 wallpapers here

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers what are likely to be among the best phones in 2023. The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are outstanding handsets, but they are not for everyone. Luckily, you can still download the Samsung Galaxy S23 wallpapers and use them on any other device.

All three versions of the Galaxy S23 series come with the same wallpapers, featuring an orb in different colors. These are made to match the available colors of the devices, which are Green, Phantom Black, Lavender, and Cream. And all four available wallpapers come in both blurry and clear versions.

Our friends over at XDA Developers pulled the wallpapers out of the system files, and now you can download them in their full glory.

Download the Samsung Galaxy S23 wallpapers It’s important to note that you likely don’t want to simply right-click on the images below and use those as wallpapers. These are previews, and have been compressed for better website performance. Instead, use the button right below the previews to download the full-resolution wallpapers.

There are also some One UI 5 wallpapers with colorful geometrical patterns, if you prefer a more fun look.

And there are some DeX mode-specific wallpapers, too. They are nearly the same as the orb wallpapers, but with different orb placement.

All these static wallpapers, as well as the live wallpapers, are available for download through the button right below.

How to set your wallpaper on other devices Do you need some help setting up your freshly downloaded wallpapers on other phones? We can help you with that.

Again, we’d like to remind you the previews above are compressed, and you can get better-quality images by accessing the download link through the button above. Then transfer the wallpapers to your device using your preferred method. I usually use Google Drive. When the wallpaper is on your phone, follow the steps below to set it as your background.

How to set a wallpaper: Go into the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper & style. Select Change wallpaper. Go into My photos and select the image. Tap on Set wallpaper. Pick whether you want to set the wallpaper on the Lock screen or Home and lock screen. You’re done!

Note: These steps were put together using a Google Pixel 7 running Android 13. Some actions may differ, depending on your hardware and software. Regardless of your device, the process should be very similar, though. We have a complete guide on changing Android wallpapers if you need more detailed instructions and alternative methods. Are you using any of these Galaxy S23 wallpapers? If you need more alternatives, you can also check out our list of the best default wallpapers from all the popular devices. There’s something for everyone in there.

