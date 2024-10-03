You can now download One UI 6 watch faces on your older Galaxy Watch

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Owners of older Galaxy Watch models can now download watch faces from One UI 6 Watch.

You’ll need a Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 5, or Galaxy Watch 4 to download these new faces.

Samsung is expected to bring the One UI 6 Watch update to older Galaxy Watch models in the coming months, but there’s good news if you’ve been wanting One UI 6 watch faces on your older wearable.

Sammy Fans reports (via 9to5Google) that Samsung has just made these Wear OS 5 watch faces available on the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 4 devices.

Three One UI 6 watch faces are on offer for older Galaxy Watches, namely Spatial Number, Simple Digital, and Ultra Info Board. The outlet reported that they were able to install one of these watch faces on the Galaxy Watch 4, but the other faces should work just fine on your wearable.

Samsung has already released a beta version of One UI 6 on older watches, but we hope the company releases the stable software sooner rather than later. The company previously detailed upcoming features, including Galaxy AI capabilities, improved tracking accuracy, Workout Routine functionality, and more.

