Customer learns the hard way why you shouldn't buy internet access like Girl Scout cookies

TL;DR A former Spectrum customer was convinced to drop a $ 20-a-month legacy plan for Verizon’s 5G Home internet with the promise it would cost just $20 for two years by a door-to-door salesperson.

Everything seemed fine at first, until the $60 monthly bill showed up and it turns out the customer doesn’t qualify for any of the discounts that would allow the line to go down as low as $20 per month. Essentially the only option this customer has is to cancel and go back to Spectrum, likely at a higher rate than before.

Verizon and other ISPs (and sometimes even carriers) will often deploy temporary 3rd party contractor workers to help push numbers, especially as the year comes to a close. These providers are often fast-talking and vague with the terms, so you should always do your homework before agreeing to sign up or commit to anything.

The holiday season is in full swing, and that means more people trying to sell us stuff we don’t want or need! It might seem obvious that door-to-door salespersons should be avoided like the plague (unless they happen to be Girl Scouts, that is.) The truth is sometimes it’s hard to avoid these salespeople sometimes. Maybe they catch you working in your yard, or maybe you’re the polite type who opens the door for anyone.

Regardless, you’re much more likely to listen if the seller represents a brand you know is legitimate. That doesn’t mean you should take their word for it when it comes to the deals they offer. That’s exactly what one Redditor found out recently after their experience with a so-called Verizon door-to-door salesman.

As the Redditor notes, in September, a salesperson showed up offering deals on Verizon 5G Internet. The customer explained they had an excellent legacy plan for $20 a month that Spectrum still honored. The representative smooth-talked their way into convincing the would-be customer they could get a rate of $20 a month for two years, after which it would go up to the standard price of $60. The rep even promised to send a free 5G box for a trial month.

After the trial, the original poster decided they were happy with the service and canceled their grandfathered Spectrum plan, with no way to easily get it back. Then, the Verizon bills showed up. After a call to customer service, it became clear that the salesperson had exaggerated some claims — and unfortunately, there was little Verizon could do about it.

While it is possible for Verizon 5G Home service to cost as little as $20 a month, this only happens if you sign up for the $10 auto-pay discount and qualify for Verizon Forward, a $30 discount program for low-income families. The salesperson never mentioned these terms or conditions and claimed the customer could lock in the $20 rate for two years with no problem.

It might be easy to say you wouldn’t fall for this, but many of these salespeople know exactly what to say and how to say it. They talk fast, skim over details, and pressure you into making a decision. The original poster clarified in comments that the salesperson claimed they worked directly for Verizon and were part of a manager fast-track program, which made them seem more trustworthy than in reality.

Other Redditors chimed in, saying they’d heard similar stories of door-to-door salespeople misrepresenting Verizon’s pricing or their relationship with the company. One Redditor, who says they are a Verizon customer service agent, revealed they had previously received calls from customers scammed in this way. They noted there isn’t much customer service can do besides guiding customers toward other plans or discounts they might qualify for.

To be clear, Verizon isn’t directly to blame here — it’s the salesperson. If you ever encounter a door-to-door salesperson, the best advice is to not answer the door. If you do end up listening to their pitch, keep the following in mind before you agree to anything: Most door-to-door salespeople are independent contractors. They are pushing someone else’s product with limited knowledge and no control over what happens after the sale. They often work short campaigns and move on to new products.

These contractors are not directly employed by the brand they represent. There is little oversight or enforcement regarding what they can say.

Salespeople rarely lie outright. However, they may stretch the truth or omit critical details about requirements for qualifying for their offers to close the sale. Bottom line: You can express interest and ask for their contact card, but don’t sign up on the spot. Do your homework — research the claim online or call customer service for verification. Or you know, just don’t open the door.

