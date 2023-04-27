Does TikTok notify when you screenshot or screen record?

While browsing through TikTok videos, you might screenshot or record one. But does TikTok notify someone when you screenshot or record their video? Here’s what you need to know about recording content on this popular video-sharing app.

Can you prevent screenshots on TikTok?

Does TikTok notify someone when you screenshot or screen record?

TikTok does not notify the video’s creator if you screenshot or screen record. However, if you record a TikTok off your phone using TikTok’s screen recording feature, the resulting video will be affixed with a label indicating it came from screen recording. Furthermore, people’s watermarks or other identifiers they place in their videos will continue to exist in screen recordings and screenshots.

Similarly, TikTok Now also doesn’t notify a video’s creator if you screenshot or screen record.

Can you prevent screenshots on TikTok? You cannot prevent screenshots on TikTok. You can make your account private to limit your followers, but the followers you still have will be able to screenshot your videos.

If you want to prevent people from downloading your TikTok videos, that is possible. Here’s what to do: Open the TikTok app and to Profile in the bottom right-hand corner. Tap the 3-Line Icon in the top right-hand corner. Tap Settings and Privacy. Select Privacy > Downloads. Tap Video downloads to turn the option off or on. TikTok does not notify a creator if you download one of their videos.

Frequently asked questions about TikTok screenshots

Does TikTok notify someone if I download their video? No, TikTok does not notify the creator of a video if you have downloaded it.

If I disable video downloads, can people still screen record my TikToks? Yes. Disabling downloads won’t prevent people from screen recording your TikToks.

If I use the screen recording feature in TikTok, will people viewing my video know? Yes, TikTok labels videos made using the screen recording feature in the app accordingly.

Do I get notified of reposts on my TikTok account? If someone reposts your TikTok, you will not get any sort of notification.

