A Pixel phone that becomes available to buy right after launch day? That is refreshing. Hey Google, do you know what would also be refreshing? Bringing back the port dedicated to headphones. I’m personally wondering does the Google Pixel 7a have a headphone jack? Let’s take a look.

Does the Google Pixel 7a have a headphone jack?

No, the Google Pixel 7a doesn’t have a headphone jack. I shouldn’t have got my hopes up. It offers Bluetooth 5.3 for effective connectivity with wireless headphones and earbuds, but no old-school 3.5mm jack to plug in directly.

It was unlikely that the Pixel 7a would feature a headphone jack, but not out of the question. While the likes of Google and Samsung have been keeping their top flagship phones jack-free for a few years now, the mid-range and budget models haven’t lost the feature completely. For instance, the recently released Samsung Galaxy A14 sports the 3.5mm port.

And some manufacturers outside the big three still proudly endow their flagship devices with a headphone jack. The latest Sony Xperia 5 IV has one, as does the ASUS Zenfone 9. A place to physically connect your headphones to your phone isn’t a thing of the past quite yet, and we recently compiled a list of the best phones with a headphone jack if it’s a dealbreaker for you.

Many people would think it’s a shame. As good as Bluetooth headphones are, some users prefer to physically tether themselves to their device and not run out of audio battery during a long journey. You might hear arguments from the manufacturers that it affected the IP rating — which would make sense if this or other jack-less phones had no other ports. The truth is most likely about money, of course. Building phones without the headphone jack is cheaper, and they want you to buy their Bluetooth ‘buds.

Can I use a headphone jack adapter with my Pixel 7a?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Pixel UI

Using a headphone jack adapter with your Pixel 7a is a viable solution. There are wired headphones with USB-C connections and Bluetooth adaptors you can plug a 3.5mm cable into, but it’s most likely that you’re interested in plugging your traditional headphone plug into your device. In that case, a headphone jack adapter is probably your best bet.

A USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter is a short dongle that plugs into your phone’s charging port, and the other end connects to your wired headphones. They’re commonly used and inexpensive to buy. Though not ideal — wired charging, for instance, may not be possible at the same time as using one — they do offer the power to your headphones from your phone and solve latency issues that can arise with Bluetooth.

If you’re in the market for one of these adapters, here are a few options you could consider.

JSAUX USB-C to Aux Audio Dongle Cable Cord

This basic and affordable option is the most common type of USB-C to 3.5mm adapter you’ll find on the market. It purports to feature low power consumption, excellent and stable decoding performance, and a smart DAC chip that converts the signals while retaining the original sound quality of your headphones.

CableCreation USB C to 3.5mm Headphone and Charger Adapter

Pushing the boat out a little more, the CableCreation adapter is more like a mini bar that plugs into your USB-C port and then offers a port at either end. One end is a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the other is a USB-C port so that you can still charge your Pixel 7a while using the adapter. This is a very handy feature, and the fit of the adapter against the phone will appeal to many people, but it might struggle to plug in if you have a particularly thick case on your phone.

Subynanal USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone and Charger Adapter

This device is something of a compromise between the other options. It offers the flexible cable of the traditional dongle while also being a two-for-one with an extra USB-C port to allow you to charge the Pixel 7a while rocking out via your wired headphones. It’s available without the extra USB-C port too. Its status as an Amazon Choice product may reassure you as you choose between the many dongles available from relatively unknown brands.

Official Google USB-C to headphone adapter

Google offers its own USB-C to headphone adapter, and it’s surprisingly affordable at around $10. While extremely basic, it does the job just fine, is on-brand, and is very compact. A 4.5-star average rating on Amazon from over 4,500 reviews is an extra incentive to stick with the Google ecosystem.

FAQs

Why did Pixel get rid of the headphone jack? As we outlined above, it’s most likely to do with money. Build costs are reduced if Google doesn’t need to incorporate a headphone jack, and it’s an incentive for you to buy Google-branded wireless headphones. It might not be a coincidence that the headphone jack was dropped in 2021, and the Google Pixel Buds were introduced in 2022.

What was the last Pixel phone with a headphone jack? The last Google Pixel phone to feature a headphone jack was the Pixel 5a. This is another reason it was possible that Google was just skipping a generation of the Pixel A line and the jack would make a comeback. But it wasn’t to be.

