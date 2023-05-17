Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Target is one of the largest retailers in the USA, with over 1,900 stores all over the country. It’s a great place to shop for a wide variety of products, from groceries to clothes, electronics, and much more. It’s become a shopping hub for all our needs, but does Target take Apple Pay?

Does Target take Apple Pay?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Target is a huge retail chain. As such, it takes most major forms of payment. This includes Apple Pay, which you can use to pay for anything at Target locations and within the Target app or website.

How to use Apple Pay at Target If you know how to use the wireless mobile payment service elsewhere, you already know how to use Apple Pay at Target. We can help you if you have no experience with the process, though.

We have a complete guide on how to set up Apple Pay. Make sure to read through it and get everything in place. Then head over to your Target store of choice and do your shopping. When you’re ready to pay, follow the next steps.

How to use Apple Pay in-store: Go to the checkout station and have your products scanned. When it’s time to pay, pull out your iPhone and double-press the Power button. Apple will verify your identity using Face ID. Apple will automatically pull your default card. If you want to use another card, you can tap on the cards section at the bottom and pick the card you wish to use. When ready, hold your phone’s backside near the POS reader. The transaction will process and finalize.

Of course, you can also use your Apple device to purchase from the Target app or website. Just keep in mind you need to be using an Apple device for the option to be available.

How to use Apple Pay on the app: Launch the iOS Target app. Add your products to the cart. When finished, tap on the Cart tab. You’ll see an Apple Pay button in the lower-right corner. Tap on it. The Apple Pay screen will show up, with your default card and info set. You can change them if you wish. When ready, press the Power button twice. The payment will go through, and the transaction will finalize.

What other forms of payment does Target accept?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Target takes all major forms of payment, but the list of accepted payments is different when shopping online and in-store. Here are the officially supported payment methods as per Target.

Target store accepted payment methods:

Cash

Target RedCard

Target app mobile payments

Target temporary slips

Credit cards: Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express, Diner’s Club International, and FSA/HSA

Debit cards

Target gift cards

Target gift certificates Target merchandise voucher

Personal checks

Rebate checks

WIC

Mobile payments: Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and more

Alipay (only in some stores)

Campus Cash (only in some stores)

Target app/website accepted payment methods:

Target RedCard

Credit cards: Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express, Target PCard, and credit cards from foreign banks

Visa and Mastercard debit cards

Target gift cards

Third-party financing companies: Affirm, Sezzle, PayPal Pay in 4, Afterpay, Klarna, and Zip. Gift cards from Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express.

PayPal (doesn’t work with Target Plus Partners)

Apple Pay

EBT

FAQs

Can I get credit card cashback or points with Apple Pay at Target? Yes! Provided that the credit card you use offers points or cashback, you will also get these benefits if you use Apple Pay to pay at Target.

Can you use Apple Pay at Target self-checkout? Yes. You can use Apple Pay when paying with a clerk or using the self-checkout machines.

Can I add my Target RedCard to Apple Pay? No. Target’s RedCard cards can’t be added to Apple Pay. It’s also not supported on Google Pay and Samsung Pay. You can, however, add it to the Target app mobile payments feature.

Comments