Does the Google Pixel 8 have a headphone jack?

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

With a class-leading camera system, faster CPU, brighter displays, and AI features, there is much to like about the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. However, you are up for a disappointment if you were hoping for a headphone jack on Google’s latest flagship line.

Do the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have a headphone jack? Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro don’t have a headphone jack. The search giant would rather sell you an adapter or a pair of true wireless earbuds like Pixel Buds Pro.

Since the introduction of Pixel 2 in 2017, Google has moved away from a headphone jack on Pixel smartphones. Looking at the industry trends, we don’t expect it to make a comeback anytime soon. If you have wired earphones, get a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter.

Can I use a headphone jack adapter with the Pixel 8? Google used to bundle a headphone jack adapter with your Pixel purchase, but since the Pixel 4, the company has stopped offering it in the retail box. You must purchase a headphone jack adapter to connect your wired earphones and headphones to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Find some of our recommendations below.

Google USB-C to 3.5mm adapter

Amazon

Let’s start the list with an official offering from Google. It’s compact and works with every pair of headphones and even a selfie stick. It should be a safe bet for anyone looking to get a headphone adapter without thinking twice.

UGREEN USB-C to 3.5mm audio adapter

Amazon

Build quality on Google’s 3.5mm adapter doesn’t inspire confidence for long-term use. UGREEN offers an affordable USB-C to headphone adapter with Hi-Fi sound quality support. The DAC dongle supports up to 24bit/96Khz for improved sound quality. It’s available in two color options — Gray and Black.

JSAUX USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter

Amazon

With a JSAUX USB-C to 3.5mm adapter, you no longer need to pick between audio and power. The adapter splits your Pixel 8’s USB-C connection into a headphone jack and a USB-C input. The adapter supports DAC with 24bit/96Khz for high-quality audio.

The USB-C port isn’t standard, either. It can fast-charge your device at 60W speeds. While 60W of power is overkill for the Pixel 8 series, it is mighty useful for your other devices that support charging at higher speeds.

Comments