After you’ve become accustomed to charging devices wirelessly, it can be pretty hard to go back to wired charging. Everything in your space becomes a little bit cleaner without all of the cables flopping around, and the process of charging becomes much more straightforward. You don’t need to find the right connector cable in a sea of other ones. Now, when it comes to smartphones, wireless charging is a feature that is only now starting to find itself in more budget-oriented devices. So, does the Moto G Stylus have wireless charging?

Can you add wireless charging to the Moto G Stylus?

Does the Motorola Moto G Stylus have wireless charging? The latest iteration of the Motorola Moto G Stylus was released at the beginning of May 2023. This version, as with past iterations, does not come with wireless charging built-in. The phone does have a plastic frame and back, meaning the company could have added wireless charging. However, this likely would have resulted in a higher price.

You can only charge the Motorola Moto G Stylus via wired USB-C charging; it charges at a maximum rate of 15W. When you place the phone on a wireless charger, nothing happens.

How to add wireless charging to the Moto G Stylus

All phones with a USB-C or micro-USB port can charge wirelessly with a wireless charging adapter. These are thin receivers that can plug into your phone’s port and sit flat on the back of your device. When you place the receiver on a wireless charger while plugged into your phone’s charging port, your phone will charge wirelessly.

This is the most optimal solution available. There is no other way to add wireless charging to the device.

