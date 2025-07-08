Score the DJI Power 1000 for just $379 with our discount code

DJI is well known for its drones and gimbals, but its power solutions have been making waves too. My colleague Edgar praised the recently launched DJI Power 2000 portable power station‘s size and capacity. If you want to get your hands on a portable power station, we’ve got an exclusive discount on its more portable, smaller sibling, the DJI Power 1000.

The DJI Power 1000 portable power station has an MSRP of $999, but for Amazon Prime Day, it is down to $417, which is a pretty crazy deal on its own. However, you can make it even sweeter by going through this link to Amazon and entering the code DJIPOWER1 at checkout, which brings the price down to $379, which is rather irresistible.

This code is valid on Amazon.com from July 8-11 through the link above, so be sure to grab it before stock runs out.

The DJI Power 1000 comes with a 1,024Wh battery, enough power to charge a typical smartphone about 57 times! It outputs 2,600W, with peak surges of 4,400W.

It comes with two 140W USB-C ports, two 24W USB-A ports, and two AC outlets that can access the 2,600W power. If you use DJI drones, you can use the DJI Power SDC ports to fast-charge those drones, like the Mavic 3, whose battery can be recharged 10-95%in just 32 minutes.

The cherry on top for the DJI Power 1000 portable power station is that it also supports solar panels. It can go up to 800W of input when charging through the sun, though the panels are sold separately.

