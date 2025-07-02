DJI's new portable power station has double the power and even more outlets

DJI

TL;DR DJI has launched the new Power 2000 portable power station with double the battery size of the previous version.

The Power 2000 brings twice as many AC and USB output ports, along with two SDC ports for charging drone batteries.

Among multiple charging options, the power station can be hooked up to two solar panels and even charged while in the car.

Drone-maker DJI also offers one of the most compelling portable power solutions under its Power series, which is great for off-grid backup. Today, it is launching a new version with double the power capacity and more output options.

The DJI Power 2000 is the company’s latest portable power station, and it has twice the power capacity of its predecessor. That means there is a 2,048Wh battery pack inside that delivers a stable 3,000W output until it completely dies out.

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

DJI has also bumped up the number of power outlets, as the Power 2000 now offers four AC ports instead of two on the earlier model. These are paired with four USB Type-A and four USB-C ports, up from two each previously. Two USB-C ports support power output of up to 140W, while the other two are limited to 65W. But all of them can run concurrently, tanking up four devices at high speeds.

The DJI Power 2000 also comes with two proprietary SDC (Smart direct current) ports for fast-charging batteries for drones such as the Air 3, Inspire 3, Mavic 3, and the entire Matrice series. Unlike the Power 1000, which came with one standard SDC port and one SDC Lite port, where the regular version gets higher priority in power delivery, both ports on the Power 2000 are standard SDC and support bidirectional charging.

The bigger battery also takes longer to recharge, though it still boasts impressive figures. DJI says the Power 2000 can be recharged using a standard AC wall outlet in just 90 minutes, up from a claimed 70 minutes on the Power 1000.

The new power station also supports charging with a DC outlet in a car in about two hours, and even using dual solar panel inputs along with support for solar panels that can be placed on the car’s rooftop and also used while driving. In case the power goes out while it is connected to a power outlet, the power station can reverse the direction of the supply, serving as a UPS powering the entire house.

DJI

DJI says the Power 2000 has undergone similar charging tests and the battery cells inside it are expected to still hold 80% of the charge after roughly 4,000 recharge cycles. If this alone can’t meet your energy needs, you can pair the Power 2000 with up to ten more DJI Expansion Batteries, each rated for 2,048Wh, increasing the total backup to more than 22,000Wh.

The other trade-offs with a bigger battery include a much higher weight of almost 50lbs, compared to the Power 1000’s 32lbs mass, even though its physical dimensions remain largely unchanged. The new model is also heavier on the pocket, and will be available in the US at $1,299, which, however, is still cheaper than buying two Power 1000s.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.