Influencers already have their hands on DJI's Osmo Pocket 4 Pro

TL;DR The unreleased DJI Osmo Pocket 4P, “Pro” version of the recently announced Osmo Pocket 4, has appeared in images from a photoshoot.

Leaker Igor Bogdanov says launch preparations for the vlogging cam “are in full swing.”

The Pocket 4P will feature a dedicated telephoto camera in addition to a primary camera with a one-inch image sensor.

DJI announced its new Osmo Pocket 4 vlogging camera earlier this month. Based on images shared by leaker Igor Bogdanov, we were expecting a “Pro” version to launch alongside it, but the Pocket 4 Pro didn’t make an appearance. DJI has since teased the upgraded model as the Osmo Pocket 4P. Today, Bogdanov has shared images from a photoshoot featuring that camera, writing that “preparations for the global launch of the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P are in full swing.”

Bogdovan shared the images in a series of posts on X. Per Notebookcheck, the images show influencers testing the Osmo Pocket 4P alongside the recently announced Osmo Pocket 4 and the previous-generation Pocket 3.

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The photos Bogdovan published today don’t reveal anything we didn’t already know about the Pocket 4P itself.

pic.twitter.com/WyeAnI4HtO Judging by the huge number of KOLs, preparations for the global launch of the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P are in full swing.🤭 DJI Osmo Pocket 4P photo shoot. Part 1 #djiosmopocket4p — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) April 27, 2026

DJI posted images of the upcoming vlogging cam on Weibo around the launch of the Pocket 4, confirming that the higher-end version will come with two cameras: a primary camera with a one-inch sensor, and a dedicated telephoto camera that offers 3x optical zoom. It’s not clear what other upgrades the Pocket 4P will come with.

Still, that influencers are apparently already testing the new model does seem like a good sign it’ll be officially announced soon. Pricing for the Osmo Pocket 4P isn’t known yet; the lesser Pocket 4 (that doesn’t have a dedicated telephoto camera) starts at £429/€479.

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