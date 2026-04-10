The wait is over: DJI confirms Osmo Pocket 4 launch date

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR DJI has officially confirmed the launch of the Osmo Pocket 4 vlogging camera.

According to a teaser on DJI’s official YouTube channel, the Pocket 4 launches next week.

Although the official channel shares only limited details, we’ve learned from previous leaks about improved video recording, a larger battery, and new accessories for the Pocket 4.

DJI, popularly known for its drones and action cameras, also has another cherished product: the Osmo Pocket 3 portable camera for vlogging. But the Pocket 3 is now three years old and due for an upgrade. Thankfully for those anticipating a release, DJI has recently confirmed the launch of the Osmo Pocket 4 series, set for later this month.

A video teaser recently posted on DJI’s YouTube channel reveals that the Osmo Pocket 4 will be officially unveiled on April 16 at noon GMT (8:00 AM EDT). The teaser does not say much about the upgrades expected for the upcoming camera, except to suggest a nearly square CMOS sensor.

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Despite the lack of details in the video, most of the Pocket 4’s specifications have already leaked ahead of the launch. Earlier this month, we saw one of its most comprehensive leaks, revealing the Pocket 4’s improved HDR video support, 2x lossless zoom, and 107GB of internal storage, among other details.

The recent leak also confirmed new accessories for the Osmo Pocket 4, including a grip extender and a fill light that will be included in the packaging if you get the “creators combo.”

In addition to the regular Pocket 4, DJI could also introduce a Pro variant, which recently appeared on the FCC database. The said listing also confirms a bigger, 1,545mAh battery on the Osmo Pocket 4 Pro.

Although we haven’t seen specific leaks separating the regular model from the Pro, a Weibo post spotted by Chinese news outlet MyDrivers claims the Pocket 4 could come with two sensors instead of one, including a 50MP wide-angle and a 12MP ultrawide-angle. The report also claims the Pro would receive a brighter display, as well as a bigger, 2,000mAh battery.

MyDrivers Translated to English using Gemini

The authenticity of the post, however, could not be confirmed. It also raises questions because of the battery capacity values that vary from the FCC listing.

In terms of pricing, the Osmo Pocket 4 is rumored to cost between $499 and $599. Meanwhile, the creators’ package with an all-encompassing set of accessories could cost anywhere between $649 and $749.

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