DJI OSMO Pocket 4 Pro regulatory listing confirms global launch
2 hours ago
- The DJI OSMO Pocket 4 Pro has been spotted making a stop by the FCC.
- The certification reveals that the vlogging camera has a 1,545mAh battery.
- It also confirms that DJI will launch the OSMO Pocket 4 Pro globally.
It’s been almost three years since DJI launched the OSMO Pocket 3. Although DJI has yet to announce a follow-up, the gadget dropped by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) back in November 2025. While we’re still waiting for the Pocket 4 to arrive, the Pro version has now joined its sibling in being FCC certified.
Spotted by The New Camera, the DJI OSMO Pocket 4 Pro has appeared in the FCC database. Just like the Pocket 4, DJI has yet to say anything about the Pocket 4 Pro, so this is our first concrete evidence that it’s in development.
Unfortunately, this listing does not include images of the device. It appears there is a 180-day short-term confidentiality period that’s scheduled to end on June 20, 2026. However, the regulatory body has confirmed that the vlogging camera will feature a 1,545mAh battery. That’s the same battery capacity that the Pocket 4 is reported to have, which is still an upgrade over the Pocket 3’s 1,300mAh battery.
Additionally, this listing tells us that the model number is PP-041. More importantly, it also confirms that the Pocket 4 Pro will have a global launch. Right now, it’s anyone’s guess as to how much more expensive the Pocket 4 Pro will be compared to the Pocket 4.
