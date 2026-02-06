DJI OSMO Pocket 4 Pro regulatory listing confirms global launch

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The DJI OSMO Pocket 4 Pro has been spotted making a stop by the FCC.

The certification reveals that the vlogging camera has a 1,545mAh battery.

It also confirms that DJI will launch the OSMO Pocket 4 Pro globally.

It’s been almost three years since DJI launched the OSMO Pocket 3. Although DJI has yet to announce a follow-up, the gadget dropped by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) back in November 2025. While we’re still waiting for the Pocket 4 to arrive, the Pro version has now joined its sibling in being FCC certified.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Spotted by The New Camera, the DJI OSMO Pocket 4 Pro has appeared in the FCC database. Just like the Pocket 4, DJI has yet to say anything about the Pocket 4 Pro, so this is our first concrete evidence that it’s in development.

Unfortunately, this listing does not include images of the device. It appears there is a 180-day short-term confidentiality period that’s scheduled to end on June 20, 2026. However, the regulatory body has confirmed that the vlogging camera will feature a 1,545mAh battery. That’s the same battery capacity that the Pocket 4 is reported to have, which is still an upgrade over the Pocket 3’s 1,300mAh battery.

Additionally, this listing tells us that the model number is PP-041. More importantly, it also confirms that the Pocket 4 Pro will have a global launch. Right now, it’s anyone’s guess as to how much more expensive the Pocket 4 Pro will be compared to the Pocket 4.

Follow