Your favorite Tile trackers are picking up a Disney-themed glow-up

Life360 / Disney

TL;DR Life360 has released limited-edition Mickey and Minnie Mouse-themed Tile and Tile Slim trackers in partnership with Disney.

The trackers will cost the same as their vanilla counterparts and are now available on the Life360 website and Amazon.

Life360 has previously launched limited-edition trackers featuring elements from Hello Kitty.

Life360, the maker of the popular Tile range of smart trackers, is giving its product range another glow-up after releasing the Earthline in April. The company has freshly released visually upgraded versions of the Tile (formerly Tile Mate) and Tile Slim featuring beloved Disney characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

These Mickey and Minnie-themed trackers will offer the same set of features as their vanilla counterparts, including up to three years of battery life. You also get 350 feet of range from both trackers, making them ideal to keep track of your most valuable items.

Retailer Amazon has already listed starter packs as part of this Disney collaboration, which include one Tile and one Tile Slim. However, if you want just the Tile and not the Slim model, your options are limited to a white Mickey-themed tracker.

Life360 / Disney

This isn’t the first major collaboration by Life360 for its Tile trackers, and it’s unlikely to be the last. The company previously partnered with Sanrio to release Hello Kitty-themed trackers.

You can get the white Tile tracker with Mickey for $24.99 on Amazon, while the starter pack with the Tile and Tile Slim featuring Mickey and Minnie will cost $49.99, respectively. These limited-edition Tile trackers are also available on the Life360 website.

Both trackers serve a specific purpose. With this in mind, prospective buyers would ideally have preferred at least one more color option and the ability to buy individual Tile Slim trackers as part of the Disney package. Life360 should keep this in mind for future collaborations.

Although we would like to see more options, these starter packs and standalone options should make excellent gifts for near and dear ones among your family and friends.

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