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Tile refreshes hardware lineup with a collection of new earthy tones
1 hour ago
- Tile has introduced a collection of new colors inspired by natural materials.
- The four new colors include Blush, Clay, Slate, and Seaglass.
- These colors will be available for the Tile and Tile Slim.
Life360, the owner of Tile, has announced it is making a couple of changes today. First, it’s simplifying the branding of its Bluetooth tracker lineup. It’s also introducing an Earthline collection inspired by natural materials.
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The square-shaped Bluetooth tracker known as the Tile Mate is getting a slight name change. Life360 has decided to shorten the name by cutting the “Mate” part out of the equation. Going forward, the Tile Mate will now simply be called the Tile.
As for the new Earthline colors, there are four options to choose from. These options include:
- Blush: A subtle pink
- Clay: A warm and earthy orange
- Seaglass: A muted teal
- Slate: A tanish gray
The Earthline collection will be available for both the Tile and the Tile Slim. You’ll still be able to get both models in their traditional neutral colors as well. Meanwhile, Tile Pro and Tile Sticker will still only be available in black and white.
The new Earthline colorways are available for purchase starting today. You’ll be able to buy individual Tile trackers ($27.99), but you can also choose between a two-pack ($47.99), a four-pack ($83.99), or a starter pack ($54.99). Meanwhile, the Tile Slim costs $33.99 and a four-pack will set you back $102.99.
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