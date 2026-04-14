Tile refreshes hardware lineup with a collection of new earthy tones

Life360, the owner of Tile, has announced it is making a couple of changes today. First, it’s simplifying the branding of its Bluetooth tracker lineup. It’s also introducing an Earthline collection inspired by natural materials.

The square-shaped Bluetooth tracker known as the Tile Mate is getting a slight name change. Life360 has decided to shorten the name by cutting the “Mate” part out of the equation. Going forward, the Tile Mate will now simply be called the Tile.

As for the new Earthline colors, there are four options to choose from. These options include:

Blush: A subtle pink

A subtle pink Clay: A warm and earthy orange

A warm and earthy orange Seaglass: A muted teal

A muted teal Slate: A tanish gray

The Earthline collection will be available for both the Tile and the Tile Slim. You’ll still be able to get both models in their traditional neutral colors as well. Meanwhile, Tile Pro and Tile Sticker will still only be available in black and white.