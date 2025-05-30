Your Disney Plus subscription now gets you exclusive discounts, freebies, and more. Here's how

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Disney Plus has launched a new Perks program for subscribers in the US.

It offers discounts, freebies, and a chance to win attractive prizes.

Additional perks for Hulu subscribers will begin to roll out starting on June 2.

Streaming services are more expensive than ever, and there isn’t much incentive to stay subscribed to one once you’ve finished everything on your watchlist. Disney Plus is more than aware of this, and to help keep down subscriber churn it will now offer a number of bonuses to subscribers in the US via the Disney Plus Perks program.

The program is now live for Disney Plus and Disney Plus/Hulu subscribers, and it includes the following: A chance to win tickets to the Freakier Friday World Premiere and be among the first to see the all-new sequel before it arrives in theaters August 8

A chance to win a 4-night cruise on the Disney Destiny, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, sailing from Ft. Lauderdale beginning November 2025

A 6-month free DashPass membership from DoorDash

20% off on adidas.com and in the adidas app

15% off purchases at Funko.com and Loungefly.com

A 3-month free trial of CLEAR+

A 2-month Super Duolingo free trial

Free in-game emoji from Disney Emoji Blitz

Early access to the closed release of Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs, a monthly Mystery Capsule + until June 26th to claim a $10 Dapper Credit

Special summer savings at Walt Disney World® Resort! Stay 2 nights or longer at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels and get rates starting from $99 per night at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Free MONOPOLY GO! and Star Wars™ TIE fighter in-game TOKEN Note that the DashPass membership is only available for new subscribers, so if you’ve been a member in the past, you’re out of luck. Disney added that more perks will be added to the list over time.

On top of this, Hulu subscribers will unlock even more benefits over time, starting on June 2. These perks will be added weekly, and they include the following: Chances to win tickets to Lollapalooza, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and passes to Comic-Con® in San Diego

Sweepstakes to win items from and inspired by Hulu favorites like The Handmaid’s Tale, A Complete Unknown, and Only Murders in the Building

Exclusive perks from partners like Microsoft, Pure Green, and LG Electronics This is a significant expansion of the Disney Plus Perks program, which previously began its trial run more than a year ago. While the program is limited to subscribers in the US at launch, it will roll out to international markets later this year. Visit the official website to find the full list of Disney Plus Perks.

