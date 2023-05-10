Here are the best new shows and movies are coming to Disney Plus

Disney Plus is a major streaming service in the US and many other countries. We have already listed all the current movies and TV shows you can stream on Disney Plus. Of course, you can expect a lot more to be added to the service in the weeks, months, and years to come. Here’s a look at the Disney Plus upcoming shows and movies. You can sign up for the service at the link below:

Disney Plus upcoming shows — scripted

The service has ambitious plans for several live-action and animated scripted series: American Born Chinese – An action-comedy series about a teen who befriends a new student and gets wrapped up in a battle between the gods of Chinese mythology.

– An action-comedy series about a teen who befriends a new student and gets wrapped up in a battle between the gods of Chinese mythology. Tiana – The lead of the movie The Princess and the Frog will get her own series.

– The lead of the movie The Princess and the Frog will get her own series. Moana – The hit Disney animated movie will continue in a new series.

– The hit Disney animated movie will continue in a new series. Iwájú – A sci-fi animated series from the African animation studio Kugali.

– A sci-fi animated series from the African animation studio Kugali. Win or Lose – An animated show about a middle school softball team, with each episode focusing on a different team member.

– An animated show about a middle school softball team, with each episode focusing on a different team member. The Spiderwick Chronicles – An adaptation of the children’s fantasy book series.

– An adaptation of the children’s fantasy book series. Percy Jackson and the Olympians – This will be a series adaption the popular Percy Jackson young adult fantasy novel series.

Disney Plus upcoming shows — unscripted The service has a ton of upcoming unscripted competitions and documentary TV series in the works: Earthkeepers – A look at people dedicated to preserving endangered animals.

– A look at people dedicated to preserving endangered animals. The Maze – Teams composed of one adult and one teen compete to solve puzzles in various European cities.

– Teams composed of one adult and one teen compete to solve puzzles in various European cities. Parenting Without Borders – Jessica Alba will host this series, which looks at parenting around the world.

– Jessica Alba will host this series, which looks at parenting around the world. Choir – A series that looks at the acclaimed Detroit Youth Choir.

Upcoming National Geographic shows Disney Plus will have several upcoming shows produced by National Geographic, including more titles added to the service all the time. A Real Bug’s Life – A series that examines some of the smallest animals on Earth.

Disney Plus upcoming movies — original Look for the service to release several original scripted movies in the coming months: Aladdin spinoff – A live-action spinoff movie from the recent 2019 Aladdin remake is in the works. It will center on the character of Prince Anders, to be played once again by Billy Magnussen.

– A live-action spinoff movie from the recent 2019 Aladdin remake is in the works. It will center on the character of Prince Anders, to be played once again by Billy Magnussen. Sister Act 3: Kicking the Habit – Whoopi Goldberg is coming back to the hit comedy movie series in this new sequel.

– Whoopi Goldberg is coming back to the hit comedy movie series in this new sequel. Three Men and a Baby – Zac Efron will be one of the stars of this remake of the 1987 comedy film.

– Zac Efron will be one of the stars of this remake of the 1987 comedy film. Sports docudrama movies – Disney Plus has plans for three films that will look at the lives of athletes like Chris Paul, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Keanon Lowe.

Crater – A near-future movie set on the moon, where a group of young friends takes a trip to a mysterious crater.

Future Star Wars shows

Disney Plus had a significant hit with the Star Wars-based live-action series The Mandalorian (and Baby Yoda). There will be several more original Star Wars-based TV shows on Disney Plus: The Acolyte – A show that will be about the “shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.”

– A show that will be about the “shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.” Star Wars: Ahsoka – A Mandalorian spin-off, with Rosario Dawson playing the Jedi warrior.

– A Mandalorian spin-off, with Rosario Dawson playing the Jedi warrior. Star Wars: Lando – A series focusing on Lando Calrissian, with Donald Glover returning as the younger version of the iconic character.

– A series focusing on Lando Calrissian, with Donald Glover returning as the younger version of the iconic character. Star Wars: A Droid Story – An animated series that will focus on a new droid, mentored by R2-D2 and C-3PO.

Future live-action Marvel shows

If you are a fan of the MCU movies, get ready for many original Marvel shows set in that universe on Disney Plus. Echo – This spin-off from Hawkeye will feature the title character, a deaf woman who can replicate any fighting style.

– This spin-off from Hawkeye will feature the title character, a deaf woman who can replicate any fighting style. Daredevil: Born Again – A new series with Charlie Cox reprising his role as the man without fear.

– A new series with Charlie Cox reprising his role as the man without fear. Secret Invasion – Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury, who has to deal with an invasion of shape-changing alien Skrulls.

– Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury, who has to deal with an invasion of shape-changing alien Skrulls. Ironheart – A female inventor created the next-generation version of Iron Man’s armor in this series.

– A female inventor created the next-generation version of Iron Man’s armor in this series. Armor Wars – This series will deal with the Iron Man armor tech falling into the wrong hands.

– This series will deal with the Iron Man armor tech falling into the wrong hands. Wakanda (working title) – A series set in the advanced fictional African nation of Wakanda, as featured in the 2018 MCU movie Black Panther.

– A series set in the advanced fictional African nation of Wakanda, as featured in the 2018 MCU movie Black Panther. Agatha: House of Harkness – Kathryn Hahn is set to return as Agatha Harkness in this spin-off of WandaVision.

– Kathryn Hahn is set to return as Agatha Harkness in this spin-off of WandaVision. Loki – The god of mischief returns in the second season if his multiverse-bending Disney Plus series.

Future Marvel animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year – An animated series that tells Peter Parker’s stories from his first year in high school.

– An animated series that tells Peter Parker’s stories from his first year in high school. X-Men 97 – Fans of the great X-Men Saturday morning cartoon series of the 1990s will get to see these characters again in a new continuation.

– Fans of the great X-Men Saturday morning cartoon series of the 1990s will get to see these characters again in a new continuation. What If…? – This animated exploration of diverging timelines in the multiverse returns for season 2. That was a speedy look at the many Disney Plus upcoming shows and movies, and we will be updating this list as more series and films are announced.

