Disney Plus is about to look even better on Samsung TVs with HDR10+

TL;DR Disney Plus will soon add support for HDR10+, joining Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, and others.

This will bring dynamic range metadata to Samsung devices, which don’t support Dolby Vision.

Samsung helped develop HDR10+ alongside Panasonic and 20th Century Studios.

Disney Plus is the latest platform to add support for HDR10+, joining the ranks of Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, YouTube, Hulu, and many others. The announcement was made at CES by a representative of HDR10R+ Technologies LLC (via Media Play News), which administers the license and certification program for the technology.

Developed by 20th Century Studios, Samsung, and Panasonic, HDR10+ is essentially an open-source alternative to Dolby Vision. Platforms have been slow to adopt the platform, although the open-source nature means it skips out on licensing fees associated with Dolby Vision.

Anyone who has a Samsung TV, tablet, or smartphone should notice an improvement in dynamic range on Disney Plus once support has fully rolled out. Samsung devices do not support Dolby Vision, so until now streaming was limited to the aging HDR10 standard.

Earlier in the week Google and Samsung also announced Eclipsa Audio, a free and open Dolby Atmos alternative for 3D spacial sound. YouTube uploads can include Eclipsa Audio tracks starting in 2025, although playback will be limited to Samsung devices. This continues Samsung’s broader efforts to avoid Dolby’s licensing fees by developing and expanding open-source competitors.

