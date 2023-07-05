Disney Plus Error Code 39: What is it, and how to fix it

When you stream a movie or TV show on Disney Plus, something things go wrong. When that happens, you may see an error code come up on your big-screen TV or mobile device. One of the most frequent is Disney Plus Error Code 39. In this article, we let you know what has happened when you see the message show up, and how you can fix it.



QUICK ANSWER

The error message appears when Disney Plus fails to play a video you selected. You can try to fix it by checking your internet connection, making sure your HDMI cable is securely connected, or if you are using the service on a supported platform. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS What is Disney Plus Error Code 39?

How to fix it

What is Disney Plus Error Code 39? if you see this code come up, it means that you tried to watch a film or TV show on the service, and it failed. You will likely see a statement along with the error message that says, “We’re sorry, but we cannot play the video you requested. Please try again. If the problem persists, contact Disney+ Support.”

How to fix the issue There are a few you can do on your own to fix this problem. One is to check your internet connection to see if it’s working properly. You may be experiencing an outage or a download speed slowdown from your ISP, or something may be wrong with your modem or router. It’s also possible that Disney Plus itself is down. You can check to see if that’s happening on the Downdetector.com site.

Another simple thing to look into is your HDMI connection if you watch Disney Plus on a TV connected to a streaming stick or set-top box. This includes devices from Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, or Apple TV. You can check to see if the HDMI connection on those devices is secure and plugged in, and fix it if it’s not properly connected.

You can also see if you are attempting to play Disney Plus from an unsupported device. You can check the list of the officially supported platforms on our main information page on the service. Remember that if you have signed up for the new Disney Plus Basic plan, which includes ads, you can’t currently access the service on Roku devices or the dedicated Windows app. You can also check to see if you have updated your Disney Plus app to its latest version. It might also help to delete the app from your device and reinstall it again.

If none of these issues is the problem when you see Disney Plus Error Code 39, your last bet is to contact the service’s customer support lines. Thankfully, it offers access to human support reps via phone or text messaging 24/7. That’s the info on Disney Plus Error Code 39 and how you might be able to fix it. If you have any solutions that we have not listed here, feel free to post them in the comments. And, if you run into any other error codes while trying to watch Disney Plus, check out our guide to other common Disney Plus errors.

