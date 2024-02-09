Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How much does Disney Plus cost around the world?
Where once only Netflix stood, a host of alternative streaming services now fiercely compete for market share. Disney Plus is one of the top-tier options, able to lure in new customers with its ownership of franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel. The cheapest plan in the USA is $7.99 per month, but how does that compare to other countries? We decided to take a look at Disney Plus costs around the world to answer this question.
We compared the price of Disney Plus in 50 countries for the purpose of this exercise. It’s available in over 80 countries in total, but we wanted to keep the numbers manageable by focusing on the biggest markets. The prices of the monthly and annual plans have been correlated as all of the nations have these options. We’ve omitted other price structures, such as bundles and student discounts, as many countries don’t have the equivalent plans for comparison.
Let’s get into the numbers.
The monthly Disney Price cost around the world varies from just $1.14 per month in Turkey to $14.76 in Switzerland.
How much does Disney Plus cost around the world?
The Disney Plus monthly and annual prices for each country are laid out in the table below. In each case, the cost in the local currency was converted into the equivalent US dollar value based on the exchange rates at the time of writing. This approach has its flaws, as we’ll discuss more later, but it’s the most straightforward way for us to compare them. To that end, we’ve ordered the table based on the cheapest to the most expensive monthly plans.
|Country
|Monthly Price
|USD Value
|Annual Price
|USD Value
|Country
Turkey
|Monthly Price
TRY 34.99
|USD Value
$1.14
|Annual Price
TRY 349.90
|USD Value
$11.43
|Country
Argentina
|Monthly Price
ARS 1,999
|USD Value
$2.41
|Annual Price
ARS 17,949
|USD Value
$21.61
|Country
Indonesia
|Monthly Price
IDR 39,000
|USD Value
$2.50
|Annual Price
IDR 199,000
|USD Value
$12.74
|Country
India
|Monthly Price
INR 299
|USD Value
$3.60
|Annual Price
INR 1,499
|USD Value
$18.05
|Country
Brazil
|Monthly Price
BRL 27.90
|USD Value
$5.59
|Annual Price
BRL 279.90
|USD Value
$56.06
|Country
Bolivia
|Monthly Price
USD 5.99
|USD Value
$5.99
|Annual Price
USD 59.99
|USD Value
$59.99
|Country
Costa Rica
|Monthly Price
USD 5.99
|USD Value
$5.99
|Annual Price
USD 59.99
|USD Value
$59.99
|Country
Ecuador
|Monthly Price
USD 5.99
|USD Value
$5.99
|Annual Price
USD 59.99
|USD Value
$59.99
|Country
Jamaica
|Monthly Price
USD 5.99
|USD Value
$5.99
|Annual Price
USD 59.99
|USD Value
$59.99
|Country
Panama
|Monthly Price
USD 5.99
|USD Value
$5.99
|Annual Price
USD 59.99
|USD Value
$59.99
|Country
Japan
|Monthly Price
JPY 900
|USD Value
$6.03
|Annual Price
JPY 9,900
|USD Value
$66.30
|Country
Colombia
|Monthly Price
COP 23,900
|USD Value
$6.04
|Annual Price
COP 239,900
|USD Value
$60.67
|Country
Romania
|Monthly Price
RON 29.99
|USD Value
$6.50
|Annual Price
RON 299.90
|USD Value
$64.97
|Country
Chile
|Monthly Price
CLP 6,500
|USD Value
$6.72
|Annual Price
CLP 64,900
|USD Value
$67.13
|Country
Peru
|Monthly Price
PEN 25.90
|USD Value
$6.72
|Annual Price
PEN 259.90
|USD Value
$67.45
|Country
Hungary
|Monthly Price
HUF 2,490
|USD Value
$6.91
|Annual Price
HUF 24,900
|USD Value
$69.06
|Country
Poland
|Monthly Price
PLN 28.99
|USD Value
$7.23
|Annual Price
PLN 289.90
|USD Value
$72.25
|Country
South Korea
|Monthly Price
KRW 9,900
|USD Value
$7.43
|Annual Price
KRW 99,000
|USD Value
$74.25
|Country
Uruguay
|Monthly Price
USD 7.49
|USD Value
$7.49
|Annual Price
USD 74.99
|USD Value
$74.99
|Country
New Zealand
|Monthly Price
NZD 12.99
|USD Value
$7.92
|Annual Price
NZD 129.99
|USD Value
$79.21
|Country
United States
|Monthly Price
USD 7.99
|USD Value
$7.99
|Annual Price
USD 79.99
|USD Value
$79.99
|Country
Norway
|Monthly Price
NOK 89
|USD Value
$8.39
|Annual Price
NOK 890
|USD Value
$83.88
|Country
Czech Republic
|Monthly Price
CZK 199
|USD Value
$8.50
|Annual Price
CZK 1,999
|USD Value
$85.34
|Country
Sweden
|Monthly Price
SEK 89
|USD Value
$8.50
|Annual Price
SEK 890
|USD Value
$85.04
|Country
Taiwan
|Monthly Price
TWD 270
|USD Value
$8.60
|Annual Price
TWD 2,790
|USD Value
$88.89
|Country
Bulgaria
|Monthly Price
EUR 7.99
|USD Value
$8.61
|Annual Price
EUR 79.90
|USD Value
$86.14
|Country
Croatia
|Monthly Price
EUR 7.99
|USD Value
$8.61
|Annual Price
EUR 79.90
|USD Value
$86.14
|Country
Serbia
|Monthly Price
EUR 7.99
|USD Value
$8.61
|Annual Price
EUR 79.90
|USD Value
$86.14
|Country
Slovakia
|Monthly Price
EUR 7.99
|USD Value
$8.61
|Annual Price
EUR 79.90
|USD Value
$86.14
|Country
Singapore
|Monthly Price
SGD 11.98
|USD Value
$8.90
|Annual Price
SGD 119.98
|USD Value
$89.04
|Country
Canada
|Monthly Price
CAD 11.99
|USD Value
$8.91
|Annual Price
CAD 119.99
|USD Value
$89.15
|Country
Australia
|Monthly Price
AUD 13.99
|USD Value
$9.08
|Annual Price
AUD 139.99
|USD Value
$90.82
|Country
Mexico
|Monthly Price
MXN 159
|USD Value
$9.27
|Annual Price
MXN 1,599
|USD Value
$93.24
|Country
Hong Kong
|Monthly Price
HKD 73
|USD Value
$9.33
|Annual Price
HKD 738
|USD Value
$94.63
|Country
Austria
|Monthly Price
EUR 8.99
|USD Value
$9.69
|Annual Price
EUR 89.90
|USD Value
$96.88
|Country
Belgium
|Monthly Price
EUR 8.99
|USD Value
$9.69
|Annual Price
EUR 89.90
|USD Value
$96.88
|Country
Finland
|Monthly Price
EUR 8.99
|USD Value
$9.69
|Annual Price
EUR 89.90
|USD Value
$96.88
|Country
France
|Monthly Price
EUR 8.99
|USD Value
$9.69
|Annual Price
EUR 89.90
|USD Value
$96.88
|Country
Germany
|Monthly Price
EUR 8.99
|USD Value
$9.69
|Annual Price
EUR 89.90
|USD Value
$96.88
|Country
Greece
|Monthly Price
EUR 8.99
|USD Value
$9.69
|Annual Price
EUR 89.90
|USD Value
$96.88
|Country
Iceland
|Monthly Price
EUR 8.99
|USD Value
$9.69
|Annual Price
EUR 89.90
|USD Value
$96.88
|Country
Ireland
|Monthly Price
EUR 8.99
|USD Value
$9.69
|Annual Price
EUR 89.90
|USD Value
$96.88
|Country
Italy
|Monthly Price
EUR 8.99
|USD Value
$9.69
|Annual Price
EUR 89.90
|USD Value
$96.88
|Country
Luxembourg
|Monthly Price
EUR 8.99
|USD Value
$9.69
|Annual Price
EUR 89.90
|USD Value
$96.88
|Country
Netherlands
|Monthly Price
EUR 8.99
|USD Value
$9.69
|Annual Price
EUR 89.90
|USD Value
$96.88
|Country
Portugal
|Monthly Price
EUR 8.99
|USD Value
$9.69
|Annual Price
EUR 89.90
|USD Value
$96.88
|Country
Spain
|Monthly Price
EUR 8.99
|USD Value
$9.69
|Annual Price
EUR 89.90
|USD Value
$96.88
|Country
United Kingdom
|Monthly Price
GBP 7.99
|USD Value
$10.08
|Annual Price
GBP 79.90
|USD Value
$100.75
|Country
Denmark
|Monthly Price
DKK 79
|USD Value
$11.43
|Annual Price
DKK 790
|USD Value
$114.30
|Country
Switzerland
|Monthly Price
CHF 12.90
|USD Value
$14.76
|Annual Price
CHF 129
|USD Value
$147.57
The price of the streaming service across borders is quite stark, with some countries paying literally ten times more than others for a monthly subscription. The country with the cheapest Disney Plus in the world is Turkey, where residents pay the equivalent of just $1.14 for the monthly plan.
Switzerland is easily the most expensive country to get Disney Plus, with the Central European nation paying $14.76 per month. That’s over $3 per month more than the next most expensive country, which is Denmark at $11.43. As stark as these differences are, we’ve speculated as to the reasons for them at the end of this article. But it’s no anomaly — the Swiss also have the most expensive YouTube Premium subscription.
Unlike some services, The US is doing comparatively well in terms of price relative to other countries. But there’s a big caveat here: the $7.99 is the Basic plan in the US, which is ad-supported. Many countries don’t have an ad-supported tier, and the equivalent of that in America would be the Premium plan at $13.99. Had we used that price in the table, the US would be the second most expensive in the world.
Should I use a VPN to get Disney Plus from another country?
A VPN can open up a whole new world of possibilities when it comes to your internet use. Among many other uses, the encrypted connection routed through a hub in another location can be used to get around geo-restrictions and access another country’s services. While we’d highly recommend VPNs in general, we don’t advise you to use them with the goal of getting Disney Plus on the cheap.
Whether trying this trick can land you in legal trouble is a matter of debate, and for the laws of the country you’re routing your connection through. In reality, you’re probably unlikely to get the police knocking on your door for such a transgression. But Disney Plus is good at detecting VPN use and doesn’t like people trying to game the regional prices. You can bet it’ll be the fastest way to lose your account if and when you’re discovered.
Practically speaking, it’s probably not as easy as flicking on a VPN anyway. We haven’t tried it for obvious reasons, but Disney probably requires you to sign up with a bank card linked to the same country as the version of Disney Plus you’re attempting to access. This is much harder to imitate and more likely to be a crime if you try.
Why is Disney Plus cheaper in some countries and more expensive in others?
Disney would probably tell you that the reason for the price differences is that you’re actually getting a different service in each country. This is true — licensing laws being as they are, the content available on Disney Plus in each country varies, and some of it is going to be more interesting to certain markets than others.
Another factor, and perhaps a bigger one if we’re speculating, is the business model. There will be operating costs for Disney Plus to bear in each country, including the aforementioned rights to certain movies and shows. These costs will affect the company’s margins. But as a for-profit business, it’s fair to assume that Disney will then add on as much as it thinks the customers will pay. If the consumer spending power is higher in a country, why wouldn’t any business charge what it can get away with? Switzerland’s position on the list could be explained by this factor.
Let’s also bring up the flaw in our method that we mentioned earlier. By converting all of the local prices into US dollars, we’ve brought exchange rates into the equation. These fluctuate with changes in the global economy, which has been rather turbulent in recent years. This is something you’ll have noticed if you’ve been abroad recently. For this reason, the table above could change quite quickly even if the local prices remain constant. We’ll revisit this article periodically to see how those changes take effect.
FAQs
Turkey currently has the cheapest Disney Plus, although the price has to be raised quite quickly in Argentina due to the very high inflation the country is experiencing. Had the local price not changed fairly recently, the US equivalent in Argentina would have been under $1 per month.
The price isn’t the same in every European country, but in the majority of them, it’s either €7.99 or €8.99 per month. That works out to between $8.60 and $9.70 USD.