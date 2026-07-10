Disney Plus is throwing around the idea of adding a free tier

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Walt Disney Company is reportedly considering making some of its streaming content free.

It’s said that Chief Product and Tech Officer Adam Smith spoke about adding a free tier to Disney Plus during a town hall.

Sources say that these talks are part of an ongoing discussion on how to better serve viewers.

A recent report claims that Netflix is considering adding live channels to its platform to boost audience engagement. However, Netflix may not be the only streaming service looking to make changes for engagement purposes. Disney Plus could also introduce something new for the sake of luring viewers to its service — free content.

According to a report from Business Insider, higher-ups at The Walt Disney Company are discussing a major change to its streaming service. The outlet’s sources claim that the talks involve making some content on Disney Plus accessible without the paywall. It’s reported that Chief Product and Tech Officer Adam Smith spoke about such matters during a town hall on Thursday. Smith did not offer a timeline or sense of scope for the move.

It appears that Disney is currently spitballing ideas for how to better serve its customers. The strategy of adding a free tier to Disney Plus is said to be part of this ongoing discussion.

Adding a free tier, presumably supported by ads, could help Disney set itself apart from other streaming rivals such as Netflix and HBO Max. Currently, Disney charges $12.99 for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu bundle. That cost goes up to $19.99 for the ad-free version of the same package.

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