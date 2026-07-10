Congratulations, we invented cable again: Netflix explores live TV

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Netflix is said to be exploring the idea of adding live channels that would continuously stream shows and films from a certain genre.

The company is also reportedly looking into bundling other subscription streaming services, like Peacock.

These ideas are aimed at improving the platform’s audience engagement.

Netflix was one of the key players that paved the way for cutting the cable cord. The service gave viewers what they had long been wanting: a convenient way to watch movies and shows on their schedule. Coming full circle, Netflix is now considering doing something that will bring it much closer to linear TV.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Netflix is exploring the idea of adding live channels to the platform. These live channels would continuously stream shows and movies from a specific genre or air certain programs. Along with these channels, the company is reportedly also looking into bundling other subscription streaming services, like NBCUniversal’s Peacock. The bundles would be presented on Netflix’s main app, mimicking the practices of rivals like Amazon or Apple.

The outlet says that the live channels would appear as tiles on the platform’s home page. It appears that the subscription bundles would also be located in the same area as tiles.

As to why Netflix is considering making such moves, it’s said to be a play at improving audience engagement. Although the streamer has enjoyed increased profits and favorable audience retention, engagement has reportedly shown signs of decline. As engagement can be a sign of customer satisfaction and a bellwether for the likelihood of subscription cancellations, it is seen as a fairly important metric among streaming services.

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